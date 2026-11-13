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🚌 Delray Beach transportation jobs with multiple tech openings
Delray Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep cars on the road. If you like turning wrenches and solving problems, these local shops are hiring now.
Automotive Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.12 – $23.63/hour
Entry-level role where you’ll learn oil changes, brakes, alignments, tires, and basic repairs while working with an experienced team. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, basic mechanical skills, and want day‑one benefits, paid training, ASE support, and a flexible schedule.
Automotive Senior Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $40.73/hour (flat-rate)
Advanced tech role focused on drivability and electrical diagnostics, plus leading and mentoring other techs. Ideal if you have strong brake/suspension skills, some certifications or 3+ years’ experience, and want performance-based pay, paid ASE tests, and day‑one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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