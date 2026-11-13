Delray Beach has a nice mix of front-line retail and office call center roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Joseph's Classic Market

Joseph's Classic Market Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a popular gourmet market stocked, clean, and welcoming. This role is active and customer-facing, with perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a 20% employee discount.

Employer: Acme Health And Life Agency

Location: Delray Beach, FL 33445 (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour + commission, weekly pay (W-2)

For licensed health insurance agents (2-15 or 2-40 with FFM 2026) who know the ACA Marketplace. You’ll handle high-volume calls, help with enrollments and billing issues, and work in a modern office with daily catered lunch and a structured, team-focused setup.

Employer: Acme Health And Life Agency

Location: Delray Beach, FL 33445 (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, weekly pay (W-2)

Call center role focused only on customer service (no sales, no commission) for people already enrolled in health plans. Great if you have 1+ year of true call center experience, like steady hours, daily catered lunch, and want room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—you can always decide later. Local roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.