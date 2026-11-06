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Delray Beach

Weekend events in Delray Beach Nov. 6–8

8 days ago
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Delray Beach is hosting several events from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8 at locations across the city. Events include First Friday Art Walk on November 6, 6 PM–9 PM in Downtown Delray Beach; on Saturday, November 7: GreenMarket (9 AM–2 PM, Old School Square), Shred Day (9 AM–12 PM, Delray Beach City Hall), Mayors' Chess Challenge (10 AM–12 PM, Delray Beach Community Center), Art on the Square (10 AM–5 PM, Old School Square), and Fun on Wheels (2 PM–5 PM, Catherine Strong Park); and on Sunday, November 8, Art on the Square continues 10 AM–4 PM at Old School Square.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Delray Beach, Florida Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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