🏥 Delray Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Across Shifts

Delray Beach healthcare is busy and growing, especially in senior care and primary care. If you like helping people and want steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role) Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–5 pm, no weekends

Call: Phone-only, shared among the group

All-outpatient, all-geriatric panel (400–450 patients) with an average of 20 patients per day in a well-established practice. Onsite diagnostics include digital X-ray, ultrasound, stress tests, Doppler, Echo, EKG, spirometry, and blood work. CompHealth helps with salary and contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination. Board-certified Internal Medicine, Family Practice, or Geriatrics physicians are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Not listed (senior living community)

Not listed (senior living community) Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Likely full-time/part-time, 11p–7a and 3p–11p shifts

Hands-on caregiving role helping seniors with bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, mobility, and daily activities. You’ll also respond to emergencies, assist with activities, keep basic records, and help new team members get oriented. CNA registration is preferred but not required, making this a good entry point if you’re strong, caring, and comfortable with physical work and occasional weekends/holidays.

Employer: Not listed (assisted living / senior care)

Not listed (assisted living / senior care) Location: Delray Beach, FL

Type: Multiple shifts available

Focus on medication assistance for older adults under RN/LPN supervision, plus some personal care. You’ll administer or assist with meds (oral, topical, eye/ear/nose, rectal, transdermal, etc.), take vitals, document care, restock meds, and help with bathing, dressing, mobility, and light housekeeping. Best fit if you meet Florida assisted living medication assistant guidelines and enjoy close, daily contact with residents.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.