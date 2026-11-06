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🏥 Delray Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Across Shifts
Delray Beach healthcare is busy and growing, especially in senior care and primary care. If you like helping people and want steady work, these roles are worth a look.
Physician – Family Practice (Geriatrics Focus)
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–5 pm, no weekends
- Call: Phone-only, shared among the group
All-outpatient, all-geriatric panel (400–450 patients) with an average of 20 patients per day in a well-established practice. Onsite diagnostics include digital X-ray, ultrasound, stress tests, Doppler, Echo, EKG, spirometry, and blood work. CompHealth helps with salary and contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination. Board-certified Internal Medicine, Family Practice, or Geriatrics physicians are encouraged to apply.
Wellness Associate (Senior Living – Multiple Shifts)
- Employer: Not listed (senior living community)
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Likely full-time/part-time, 11p–7a and 3p–11p shifts
Hands-on caregiving role helping seniors with bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, mobility, and daily activities. You’ll also respond to emergencies, assist with activities, keep basic records, and help new team members get oriented. CNA registration is preferred but not required, making this a good entry point if you’re strong, caring, and comfortable with physical work and occasional weekends/holidays.
Medication Technician Assistant (Multiple Shifts)
- Employer: Not listed (assisted living / senior care)
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Type: Multiple shifts available
Focus on medication assistance for older adults under RN/LPN supervision, plus some personal care. You’ll administer or assist with meds (oral, topical, eye/ear/nose, rectal, transdermal, etc.), take vitals, document care, restock meds, and help with bathing, dressing, mobility, and light housekeeping. Best fit if you meet Florida assisted living medication assistant guidelines and enjoy close, daily contact with residents.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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