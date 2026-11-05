📣 Delray Beach Sales & Marketing Roles With Strong Earning Potential

Delray Beach has a few solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are several local roles where sales skills really pay off.

Employer: Acme Health And Life Agency

Acme Health And Life Agency Location: Delray Beach, FL (on-site, off Linton & I‑95)

Salary: Commission, projected $75,000–$150,000/year, paid weekly, no cap

Type: Full-time, in-person only

Highlights: Licensed 2-15 or 2-40 agents sell under-65 limited med health, dental, and vision plans using high-intent, PPC-generated leads (no gift-card gimmicks). Big, busy office, catered lunch daily, strong team support, and lots of phone-based selling—expect extended hours during open enrollment.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Delray Beach, FL

Salary: Target range from about $48,426/year (minimum) to around $57,918/year (median) + incentives

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Highlights: Mix of sales and customer service—you’ll help walk-in and phone customers with accounts, loans, and digital banking while working toward branch sales goals. Role includes commission/incentive plans, overtime eligibility, and a strong benefits package (401k match, health, paid time off); Saturday availability and NMLS registration required.

Employer: Ed Morse Automotive Group

Location: Delray Beach, FL (multi-location auto group)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time and part-time possibilities (future openings)

Highlights: This is not a live opening, but a way to get your resume in for future roles like Sales Representative, Internet Sales, Finance, Admin, and more across a large, growing auto group. Good option if you want to be on their radar early for sales or customer-facing jobs with training and room to move between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.