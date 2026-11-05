📅 Clelian Heights students helping at Delmont Library

Students from Clelian Heights will be at Delmont Public Library on November 5 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

They’ll be helping out at the library during that time.

If you’d like to stop by while they’re there, head to:

Delmont Public Library

75 School Rd, Delmont, PA 15626

Phone: 724-468-5329

You can also call the library at 724-468-5329 or visit the event website for more details:

https://events.wclibraries.org/eventsignup.asp?ID=50299