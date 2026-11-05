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Delmont

📅 Clelian Heights students helping at Delmont Library

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbuFd_1GnseWFd00

📅 Clelian Heights students helping at Delmont Library

Students from Clelian Heights will be at Delmont Public Library on November 5 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

They’ll be helping out at the library during that time.

If you’d like to stop by while they’re there, head to:

Delmont Public Library
75 School Rd, Delmont, PA 15626
Phone: 724-468-5329

You can also call the library at 724-468-5329 or visit the event website for more details:
https://events.wclibraries.org/eventsignup.asp?ID=50299

More Info: Events for November 2026 – Westmoreland County Lib...

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