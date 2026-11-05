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Delmont
📅 Clelian Heights students helping at Delmont Library
6 days ago
📅 Clelian Heights students helping at Delmont Library
Students from Clelian Heights will be at Delmont Public Library on November 5 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
They’ll be helping out at the library during that time.
If you’d like to stop by while they’re there, head to:
Delmont Public Library
75 School Rd, Delmont, PA 15626
Phone: 724-468-5329
You can also call the library at 724-468-5329 or visit the event website for more details:
https://events.wclibraries.org/eventsignup.asp?ID=50299
More Info: Events for November 2026 – Westmoreland County Lib...
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