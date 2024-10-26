The Salisbury Zoo's beloved female ocelot, Anahi, has made a big move to Buffalo, NY.

The zoo has announced that Anahi will be relocated to the Buffalo Zoo based on a breeding recommendation from the Species Survival Plan (SSP). Though the zoo is not part of the SSP, it supports the mission by helping with breeding initiatives that promote genetic diversity in ocelot populations within accredited U.S. zoos.

Anahi left for her new home on Oct. 1, and has now been paired with a male ocelot, supporting the SSP’s efforts.The SSP carefully evaluates the genetic profiles of ocelots in U.S. programs to determine which individuals would be most beneficial to breed. This critical conservation effort aims to maintain a healthy and sustainable population of this endangered species.

Salisbury Zoo will be getting a new ocelot in return for Anahi

In return, the Salisbury Zoo will soon welcome a male ocelot from the Caldwell Zoo in Texas. His arrival is expected this fall, pending favorable weather conditions. In preparation, Salisbury Zoo staff is renovating the ocelot exhibit to create a suitable environment for the new addition.

"We are proud to be contributing to the Species Survival Plan and playing a role in the conservation of these incredible animals," said Chuck Eicholz, Director at the Salisbury Zoo. "We look forward to welcoming our new ocelot and continuing to support this important initiative."

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury Zoo's female ocelot, Anahi, makes big move to NY. Why, and what's coming next.