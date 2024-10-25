Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

    Roadie Joe's crowned winner of Delmarva Now's best burger poll: Get to know the winner

    By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    Who's got the best burger on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland?

    Beloved local business Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill , with its original location at 213 W Main St. in Salisbury and a second at 525 S Main St. in Berlin, has been crowned the winner of DelmarvaNow's burger poll after receiving a total of 1,295, or 69.03%, votes.

    Earning second place with a total of 389, or 20.74%, votes is The Irish Penny Pub & Grill. Surfin' Betty's Burger Bar snagged third place with a total of 37, or 1.97%, votes.

    Overall, out of all 20 burger joint contenders, the votes were spread out across the board, with more than half receiving less than 10 votes each.

    BATTLE OF THE BURGERS: Who's got the best burger in Salisbury and Ocean City? Vote for your favorite in our poll

    Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill

    Roadie Joe's has become a landmark destination in both Salisbury and Berlin. The restaurant and bar is known for its tantalizing American cuisine, such as the "Roadie Burger" and "Mac Attack Burger."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132Cmy_0wLSD67Y00

    BUSINESS HAPPENINGS: Coffee lovers rejoice! New Orleans favorite coming to Salisbury, plus more business news

    The Irish Penny Pub & Grill

    Irish-American restaurant The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, located at 1014 S Salisbury Blvd., is known for serving up comfort food, such as the "St. Patrick Burger," "Eastern Shore Burger" and more.

    Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar

    Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, a small, blue shack at 1501 Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City, is known for doling out old-fashioned American fare, such as its wide selection of juicy, pasture-raised burgers.

    CHEF ROBERT IRVINE VISITS OCEAN CITY: 'It's just a great vibe.' Celebrity chef Robert Irvine on why he loves Ocean City and more

    Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Roadie Joe's crowned winner of Delmarva Now's best burger poll: Get to know the winner

    Related Search

    Robert IrvinePhiladelphia Ave.Salisbury Daily TimesOcean CityLower shoreOlivia Minzola

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    46 people hospitalized with food poisoning in Maryland after sharing meal prepared by co-worker
    NBC News2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast15 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Baltimore Judge Denies Bail For Ravens Fan Who Said He “Doesn’t Lose” While Attacking Commanders Fan: “Clearly An Unprovoked Attack”
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy