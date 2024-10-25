Roadie Joe's crowned winner of Delmarva Now's best burger poll: Get to know the winner

Who's got the best burger on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland?

Beloved local business Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill , with its original location at 213 W Main St. in Salisbury and a second at 525 S Main St. in Berlin, has been crowned the winner of DelmarvaNow's burger poll after receiving a total of 1,295, or 69.03%, votes.

Earning second place with a total of 389, or 20.74%, votes is The Irish Penny Pub & Grill. Surfin' Betty's Burger Bar snagged third place with a total of 37, or 1.97%, votes.

Overall, out of all 20 burger joint contenders, the votes were spread out across the board, with more than half receiving less than 10 votes each.

Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill

Roadie Joe's has become a landmark destination in both Salisbury and Berlin. The restaurant and bar is known for its tantalizing American cuisine, such as the "Roadie Burger" and "Mac Attack Burger."

The Irish Penny Pub & Grill

Irish-American restaurant The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, located at 1014 S Salisbury Blvd., is known for serving up comfort food, such as the "St. Patrick Burger," "Eastern Shore Burger" and more.

Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar

Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, a small, blue shack at 1501 Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City, is known for doling out old-fashioned American fare, such as its wide selection of juicy, pasture-raised burgers.

