Maryland in-person early voting begins: All to know on vital Eastern Shore races

Maryland in-person early voting for this year’s General Election begins Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting centers for Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore

Somerset County (one early voting center):

Somerset County Technical High School, 7994 Tawes Campus Drive, Westover

Wicomico County (two early voting centers):

First Baptist Church Family Life and Cultural Center, 528 Booth St., Salisbury Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury

Worcester County (one early voting center):

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City

Not registered to vote? There's still time, even on Election Day

There is still time to register to vote in the upcoming election. Marylanders can register when they cast their vote during early voting or on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 5.) To register, bring a document that proves where you live when you visit your local polling place.

What to know about mail-in voting, in-person Election Day voting

For registered voters, there are two other ways to vote in this election: mail-in voting and voting on Election Day.

Mail-in voting: To receive a mail-in ballot by mail, your request must be received (not just mailed) by Oct. 29. The deadline to request a web delivery mail-in ballot is Nov. 1. Visit SBE’s mail-in ballot webpage to request a ballot. Go to https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html . Mail-in ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. If returned by hand, ballots must be dropped at a ballot drop box or local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Vote on Election Day: To find your Election Day polling place, visit SBE’s Find My PollingPlace portal at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch . Election Day polling places will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Key races on the ballot for Maryland Lower Shore

The General Election is topped by the presidential race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, but there are vital races below for Maryland's Lower Shore and statewide:

US Senate

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, are seeking the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Ben Cardin.

U.S. Congressional District One

Incumbent Maryland U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-1st, is in his seventh term in the House of Representatives. Harris, the only Republican currently in the state’s congressional delegation, is facing the Democratic candidate, Blane Miller III.

Legislatively referred constitutional amendment on abortion

This ballot question proposes an amendment to the state constitution, which adds an article to the document on the topic of the ending of a pregnancy. If the measure is passed, any future changes would require a future General Assembly to put the issue again before voters. If the measure fails, abortion would still be allowed under current state law.

Wicomico County Executive form of government

The ballot will allow Wicomico County residents to vote on whether to keep the County Executive form of government after the County Council approved Resolution 70-2024 in June. Under the resolution, the county would adopt a council manager form for government on Dec. 1, 2026, if approved by the public.

Ocean City mayor and Town Council

After being elected to the Town Council in 1985 and serving as Town Council President for 14 years, Rick Meehan took over the office of mayor in June of 2006. Meehan was last challenged for his mayoral seat in 2018 by former councilman Joe Hall. Now, he is up against Councilman Peter S. Buas.

Four Town Council seats are up for election, those now held by mayoral candidate Buas, Tony Deluca, John Gehrig and Frank Knight.

DeLuca, Tony DeSanctis, Gehrig, Denis “Bubba” Jenkins, George Leukel, Jake Mitrecic and Larry Yates are running for the four seats this year.

