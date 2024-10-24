Need a Halloween costume idea? Spirit Halloween has these popular ones to try

Halloween is coming in fast, with many trick-or-treaters and partyers needing last-minute costume ideas.

Retailer Spirit Halloween has opened up a popup branch at 2300 N Salisbury Blvd J143, facing outward at the The Centre at Salisbury mall, and is filled with materials and costumes to help people turn their imaginations into reality.

“Halloween isn’t just a holiday. It’s all about where each person’s imagination can take them, and we can’t wait to see how our fans take these trends and make them their own this year,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween.

For those that just want a trending costume, they’ve got that covered too.

From screen to costume: Deadpool, Beetlejuice characters are red hot

The most popular costumes most likely to see out this year are Marvel characters like Deadpool, Gambit and Wolverine. Characters from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice like Shrunken Head Bob and Delores are also very popular.

“Halloween fans visit Spirit Halloween year after year because they can find the hottest looks of the season. Whether you have a character in mind or are looking for inspiration, our assortment of costumes and accessories for the whole family offers endless combinations and a world of possibilities,” Silverstein said.

Here are some ideas for those on the hunt for candy with the family and for people heading out to party.

Costume ideas for all ages for Halloween 2024

Bluey , Despicable Me , Sesame Street , country chic and characters from Inside Out 2 , like Envy, Anger, Disgust, Anxiety and Joy, are all very popular this year.

Couple costumes offer great Halloween ideas for duos

Heading out to party with your significant other? Here are some ideas to consider:

Tequila and lime

Soap and loofah

Grandpa and grandma

Tooth and tooth fairy

Recycling and trash.

Social media trends also offer popular, if odd, Halloween ideas

If you've heard of these social media trends, Spirit Halloween also has these costume ideas to consider:

Skibidi toilet

Taylor Swift Eras tour outfits

Mob wife

The Amazing Digital Circus

Australian breakdancer Raygun

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Need a Halloween costume idea? Spirit Halloween has these popular ones to try