Town hall set on class action lawsuit vs. Perdue Agribusiness over PFAS. All to know

The attorneys representing impacted members of the Salisbury community in a class action lawsuit vs. Perdue AgriBusiness have scheduled an informational town hall for Thursday night.

Town hall on PFAS lawsuit coming to civic center

Attorneys from Baird Mandalas Brockstedt & Federico (BMBF), representing impacted members of the Salisbury community in litigation over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, will host an informational town hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 pm to discuss the class action lawsuit against Perdue AgriBusiness, provide information on the next steps in this process and answer questions.

According to the suit filed by the law firm, PFOA, one type of these “forever chemicals,” has been detected in Perdue’s wells and residential wells in the Salisbury area at high levels. PFOA is associated with increased risk of cancers, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, pre-eclampsia, developmental delays in children, and other health conditions.

The town hall is open to the public at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Flanders Room.

Perdue AgriBusiness responds to filing of class action lawsuit

Perdue AgriBusiness issued the following statement to Delmarva Now on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, about the civil action lawsuit:

"Perdue AgriBusiness is aware of a lawsuit related to the detection of PFAS in the groundwater at our Zion Church Road facility. This is a developing situation, and the presence and source of PFAS in nearby residential wells has not yet been determined. We recognize the concern this may cause nearby property owners and as we have previously shared, we are fully cooperating with MDE and actively investigating all possibilities, including other potential sources in the area.

"Our commitment to being a responsible neighbor is unwavering. We have contracted an outside expert to conduct tests of well water at properties within the prescribed radius of our facility to help determine if PFAS exist in the water. We have always prioritized the safety and well-being of our community, and this case is no exception. Perdue will continue to engage transparently with our neighbors and the community throughout this process."

