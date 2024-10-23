Fall festival fever abounds with Sunfest in Ocean City, SeaWitch in Rehoboth Beach

Unseasonably warm weather has helped keep the weekend crowds coming back to the beach this month, and now some of the area’s biggest annual festivals are upon us.

Ocean City's Sunfest brings all kinds of music to resort

In Ocean City, the 49th annual Sunfest event will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and admission is free. There will be arts and crafts, food — and live music from rock, country and R&B groups galore on multiple stages. A highlight will be an afternoon performance by national alternative-rock group Vertical Horizon, which will surely play its trademark hit “Everything You Want” during its show on the beach stage at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.

All to know about Sunfest: Sunfest returns to Ocean City this month: Everything to know about the big fall event

Reggae bands highlight Halloween part for OCMD's Crawl Street Tavern

Also in downtown Ocean City, the Crawl Street Tavern has a free concert this weekend that will feature a pair of touring reggae-rock bands — and also double as the nightclub’s Halloween costume party. Florida-based act The Supervillians will headline the Friday, Oct. 25, event following a 7 p.m. opening set by New Jersey’s LNJ Sessions.

Looking ahead to next month, Crawl Street has tickets on sale now for a Thursday, Nov. 7, concert by reggae quintet Kash’d Out ($20 in advance, $25 at the door). That evening will include a set by Dale & the ZDubs at 7 p.m.

Burger battle - vote in our poll: Who's got the best burger in Salisbury and Ocean City? Vote for your favorite in our poll

Get in the ghoulish spirit with Rehoboth Beach's SeaWitch Festival

In downtown Rehoboth Beach, the 34th annual Sea Witch Festival will take place Friday through Saturday, Oct. 25-27 with family-friendly events on the city’s boardwalk and bandstand. The annual costume parade will take place on Rehoboth Avenue at 11 a.m., Saturday. Various nightspots will feature live music after dark.

One such venue is the downtown location of the Rehoboth Ale House, which will present a free performance by Kid Davis & the Bullets at 8 p.m. Saturday. The rockabilly group based in Wilmington is one of Delaware’s longest-running bands, having entertained audiences for more than three decades.

Top photos for October: Top photos from Salisbury and beyond in October

Lower Case Blues, Sweet Leda teaming up for Rehoboth Ale House shows

The pub’s sister location, Rehoboth Ale House On the Mile, is located just north of Dewey Beach on Route 1. Tickets went on sale this week for two concerts that will pair Lower Case Blues with Sweet Leda both nights. The groups will rock the house from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 ($30). They will then help ring in the new year from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31 ($35, $50).

Rusty Rudder will close out season with Love Seed Mama Jump

Speaking of Dewey, the seasonal Rusty Rudder will host its annual closing party and Halloween costume bash with Love Seed Mama Jump at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Acoustic happy hour music will be provided by the Carley Twigg Duo at 4 p.m., and admission will be free all day and night.

E-mail Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fall festival fever abounds with Sunfest in Ocean City, SeaWitch in Rehoboth Beach