Sunfest returns to Ocean City this month: Everything to know about the big fall event

With autumn now here, it's time to soak up every last bit of the sun. And what better place to do that than at the 49th annual Ocean City Sunfest , a free four-day arts, crafts, music and food festival.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's festival, including when and where it's set to take place, plus a closer look at the music lineup, featured art vendors, transportation and more.

Here's what to expect at Ocean City's Sunfest in 2024

Sunfest is set to take place from Oct. 24-27, 2024, at the Hugh T. Cropper Inlet Parking Lot. The festival is free and will feature an epic lineup of live rock, country, fusion and R&B bands, delicious foods, arts and crafts and much more.

The festival, a big “Thank you for the Season” event, will kick off on Thursday. Festival grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunfest will conclude Sunday, when festivalgoers are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Sunfest has always been a beloved tradition in Ocean City and is our way of saying thank you for a great season," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. "We are thrilled to welcome locals and visitors back for another incredible year!”

Here's what to expect at 49th annual Sunfest:

Live Entertainment: Sunfest is known for its live performances, and this year is no exception. Enjoy four days of free musical acts including Vertical Horizon, All Revved Up “Meat Loaf Tribute," The Gathering Gloom “The Cure Tribute," and multiple genres ensuring there is something for every music enthusiast. Delicious Food: Savor the flavors of Ocean City with an array of mouthwatering dishes and treats. Sunfest’s selection of food vendors offer tasty made-to-order eats so festivalgoers won’t go hungry. Arts and Crafts: Discover unique treasures and one-of-a-kind creations from talented artisans and crafters. Kid-Friendly Activities: Sunfest is a family-friendly event. Kids can enjoy an array of activities, including a beach maze, beach tractor rides, pumpkin races, OC Jeep Club’s Drive-n-Disguise & Halloween Trunk or Treat and more. For some of the events, come dressed in costumes. Dog Days of Sunfest: With the Ocean City Boardwalk and beach open to pets in October, Sunfest brings activities tailored to the furry friend member of the family. The activities include State and County K-9 demonstrations, the Howl-O-Ween pet parade, expert trainer PETx talks, a “Try-It” agility and weave pole course, and the return of Dock Dogs with a National Points Competition. Novice dogs who love toys and water can enter the Dock Dogs event online at DockDogs.com . Bike Events: Saturday invites bicycle fans for the third annual Show-N-Shine & Swap Meet. Bicyclists are invited to showcase their vintage, modern or custom bike or sell and trade bicycle-related products and parts. All are welcome and participation is free. Registration can be found online at ococean.com/sunfest/activities . Saturday Bonfires and Fireworks: As the sun sets, Ocean City’s Sunfest comes alive. Gather on the beach Saturday evening for a cozy bonfire and music, followed by fireworks, creating a magical family-friendly evening.

Ocean City's Sunfest to feature an epic music lineup

What's a festival without some live entertainment?

Sunfest will feature more than 20 bands across two stages — the Midway Stage and Beach Stage — with each performance free of charge. Here's a look at which artists will be performing at this year's festival.

Thursday, Oct. 24:

The Uptown Band

Sons of Pirates

Davisson Brothers Band

Dale and the ZDubs

Kittyback

All Revved Up "Meat Loaf Tribute"

Friday, Oct. 25:

Chris Sacks Band

Kayleigh Clark

Bob Lougheed & the Memphis Mafia "A Tribute to Elvis"

Guys in Thin Ties

"Why Not Me" The Premier Reba, Garth Brooks and the Judds Experience

Glamour Kitty: The Ultimate ROCKSHOW Experience!

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Rick K. Road Trip

The Dunehounds

Vertical Horizon

Controversy Band "Prince Tribute"

Crushing Day

Making Waves

The Gathering Gloom "The Cure Tribute"

Sunday, Oct. 27:

Moonstone

July Moon

Burn the Jukebox

Bumpin Uglies

Mike Hines & The Look

Romeo Delight "The Ultimate Van Halen Experience"

Ocean City's Sunfest to showcase more than 200 artists

Each year, Sunfest brings together esteemed artisans and exhibitors from coast to coast. This year's festival will feature works of art and fine crafts presented by more than 200 artists.

A wide variety of handmade art will be available in many mediums, including clothing, textiles, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, photography, pottery, specialty foods, wood and more.

Will transportation be available? Yes, but tram still shut down

Parking is restricted at the festival grounds. As a result, all visitors are advised to take advantage of the town’s Park and Ride services, according to the town of Ocean City in a Oct. 8 news release.

The West Ocean City Park and Ride, located on Route 50 just west of the bridge, provides a convenient location for festivalgoers with free parking and affordable shuttle service to and from the South Transit Center on S. Division Street, just one block from Sunfest. Shuttle service is $4 to ride all day.

Special Event express shuttle service is also available at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, where attendees can park for free in the south lot and ride the shuttle to Sunfest for just $4 all day. Passes purchased for either express service are also valid all day aboard the Coastal Highway Beach Bus.

Festivalgoers are reminded that the tram service is closed for the remainder of the year after a collision involving a southbound tram took the life of a 2-year-old boy on Aug. 20, 2024.

If you go:

WHAT: Ocean City's 49th annual Sunfest

WHEN: Oct. 24-27, 2024: Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hugh T. Cropper Inlet Parking Lot

INFO: https://www.ococean.com/sunfest/

