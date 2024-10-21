Open in App
    Who's got the best burger in Salisbury and Ocean City? Vote for your favorite in our poll

    By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    Want to sound off on which small business serves up the best hamburger on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland? Sink your teeth into our juicy poll and voice your opinion.

    First, browse our list of 20 local burger joints. Then, vote for your favorite business in the poll below. DelmarvaNow wants to know where you go in Ocean City and Salisbury to get your hands on the best hamburger.

    The poll will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. So, be sure to get your vote in before time runs out.

    ( The poll is located at the bottom of the article, after the descriptions of our 20 competitors. )

    Burger joints across Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland

    Alaska Stand, Ocean City

    All summer long, Alaska Stand — a beloved Boardwalk fast-food fixture located at 821 N Atlantic Ave. — cooks up juicy burgers, crispy fries and handcrafted milkshakes.

    Bad Monkey, Ocean City

    Bad Monkey's melt-in-your-mouth burgers, plus its pub grub and cocktails at the restaurant's 5801 Coastal Highway and 12902 Ocean Gateway locations, draw customers in all year round.

    Back Street Grill, Salisbury

    Back Street Grill, located at 401 Snow Hill Road, is an informal bar and grill specializing in build-your-own sandwiches and fan-favorite pub food, such as fresh, loaded burgers.

    Brass Balls Saloon, Ocean City

    Ocean City Boardwalk landmark Brass Balls Saloon, located at 1105 Atlantic Ave., offers not only a full bar, but a bunch of fresh, loaded burgers, too.

    Brew River, Salisbury

    Though it may be a seafood-heavy restaurant, Brew River — situated at 502 W Main St., — is also known for its extra special "Hanna's Hickory Burger" and "Crabby Burger."

    Bull on the Beach, Ocean City

    Bull on the Beach, located at 94th Street, 2nd Street and South Division Street on the Boardwalk, is an open-pit restaurant and bar serving up steak, ribs, beefy burgers and more.

    Burg3r Bros, Salisbury

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8eOi_0wFLbD8l00

    Beloved burger joint Burg3r Bros, located at 106 Truitt St., is widely known for its juicy burgers, pizza, hot subs, cold cuts, wings, wraps, salads, milkshakes and more.

    Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House, Salisbury

    Trendy brewpub Evolution Craft Brewing Co., situated at 201 E Vine St., offers housemade draft microbrews and seasonal grub, including the "Johnny Burger" and "Beyond Burger."

    Fager's Island, Ocean City

    Bayfront restaurant Fager's Island offers a wide selection of seafood and classic American dishes, such as fresh ground, certified Angus beef burgers served with fries, at its 60th St. location.

    Flamin' Burgers, Salisbury

    Flamin' Burgers, known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and soda floats, can be found at 2300 N Salisbury Blvd Food Court G119, inside The Centre at Salisbury mall.

    Hopper's Tap House, Salisbury

    Hopper's Tap House, which offers patrons a wide variety of food options such as the FN Burgers station, is located at 1400 S Salisbury Blvd inside The Pavilion.

    The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, Salisbury

    Irish-American restaurant The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, located at 1014 S Salisbury Blvd., is known for serving up comfort food, such as the "St. Patrick Burger," "Eastern Shore Burger" and more.

    Longboard Cafe, Ocean City

    Longboard Cafe, located at 6701 Coastal Highway, serves up classic and creative American dishes, including burgers made with a hand-pattied blend of custom chuck, brisket and short rib.

    Market Street Inn, Salisbury

    Market Street Inn, an upscale American restaurant serving seafood and comfort fare — such as, of course, fresh burgers — along with live music, is located at 130 W Market St.

    MoJo's Urban Eatery, Salisbury

    MoJo's Urban Eatery, which provides customers with comfort fare and a rotating beer list at 213 E Main St., also offers a "Purebred" burger flame-boiled to one's liking.

    Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill, Salisbury

    Roadie Joe's has become a landmark destination at 213 W Main St., as well as in Berlin. The restaurant is known for its tantalizing burgers, such as the "Roadie Burger" and "Mac Attack Burger."

    Shenanigan's Irish Pub, Ocean City

    Modern Irish-American grub pub Shenanigan's, situated at 309 Atlantic Ave. on the historic Boardwalk, is known for its Irish-inspired fare, as well as its array of certified Angus beef steak burgers.

    Shotti's Point, Ocean City

    Shotti's Point, situated at 3505 Coastal Highway, offers a wide selection of funky American cuisine, including handcrafted burgers with fresh toppings.

    Sunset Grille, Ocean City

    Dockside eatery Sunset Grille, located at 12933 Sunset Ave., is also known for its upscale American fare, which includes the "Sunset Burger" and "Hickory Burger," handmade and fresh.

    Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, Ocean City

    Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, a small, blue shack at 1501 Philadelphia Ave., is known for doling out good, old-fashioned American fare, such as its wide selection of juicy, pasture-raised burgers.

    Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Who's got the best burger in Salisbury and Ocean City? Vote for your favorite in our poll

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    You do if you cook that ish at home and stop eat out every damn day
    Phil and Pat Mcgroin
    1d ago
    mine at home better quality ingredients cheaper price and better service
    View all comments
