Who's got the best burger in Salisbury and Ocean City? Vote for your favorite in our poll

Want to sound off on which small business serves up the best hamburger on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland? Sink your teeth into our juicy poll and voice your opinion.

First, browse our list of 20 local burger joints. Then, vote for your favorite business in the poll below. DelmarvaNow wants to know where you go in Ocean City and Salisbury to get your hands on the best hamburger.

The poll will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. So, be sure to get your vote in before time runs out.

( The poll is located at the bottom of the article, after the descriptions of our 20 competitors. )

Burger joints across Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland

Alaska Stand, Ocean City

All summer long, Alaska Stand — a beloved Boardwalk fast-food fixture located at 821 N Atlantic Ave. — cooks up juicy burgers, crispy fries and handcrafted milkshakes.

Bad Monkey, Ocean City

Bad Monkey's melt-in-your-mouth burgers, plus its pub grub and cocktails at the restaurant's 5801 Coastal Highway and 12902 Ocean Gateway locations, draw customers in all year round.

Back Street Grill, Salisbury

Back Street Grill, located at 401 Snow Hill Road, is an informal bar and grill specializing in build-your-own sandwiches and fan-favorite pub food, such as fresh, loaded burgers.

Brass Balls Saloon, Ocean City

Ocean City Boardwalk landmark Brass Balls Saloon, located at 1105 Atlantic Ave., offers not only a full bar, but a bunch of fresh, loaded burgers, too.

Brew River, Salisbury

Though it may be a seafood-heavy restaurant, Brew River — situated at 502 W Main St., — is also known for its extra special "Hanna's Hickory Burger" and "Crabby Burger."

Bull on the Beach, Ocean City

Bull on the Beach, located at 94th Street, 2nd Street and South Division Street on the Boardwalk, is an open-pit restaurant and bar serving up steak, ribs, beefy burgers and more.

Burg3r Bros, Salisbury

Beloved burger joint Burg3r Bros, located at 106 Truitt St., is widely known for its juicy burgers, pizza, hot subs, cold cuts, wings, wraps, salads, milkshakes and more.

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House, Salisbury

Trendy brewpub Evolution Craft Brewing Co., situated at 201 E Vine St., offers housemade draft microbrews and seasonal grub, including the "Johnny Burger" and "Beyond Burger."

Fager's Island, Ocean City

Bayfront restaurant Fager's Island offers a wide selection of seafood and classic American dishes, such as fresh ground, certified Angus beef burgers served with fries, at its 60th St. location.

Flamin' Burgers, Salisbury

Flamin' Burgers, known for its juicy burgers, crispy fries and soda floats, can be found at 2300 N Salisbury Blvd Food Court G119, inside The Centre at Salisbury mall.

Hopper's Tap House, Salisbury

Hopper's Tap House, which offers patrons a wide variety of food options such as the FN Burgers station, is located at 1400 S Salisbury Blvd inside The Pavilion.

The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, Salisbury

Irish-American restaurant The Irish Penny Pub & Grill, located at 1014 S Salisbury Blvd., is known for serving up comfort food, such as the "St. Patrick Burger," "Eastern Shore Burger" and more.

Longboard Cafe, Ocean City

Longboard Cafe, located at 6701 Coastal Highway, serves up classic and creative American dishes, including burgers made with a hand-pattied blend of custom chuck, brisket and short rib.

Market Street Inn, Salisbury

Market Street Inn, an upscale American restaurant serving seafood and comfort fare — such as, of course, fresh burgers — along with live music, is located at 130 W Market St.

MoJo's Urban Eatery, Salisbury

MoJo's Urban Eatery, which provides customers with comfort fare and a rotating beer list at 213 E Main St., also offers a "Purebred" burger flame-boiled to one's liking.

Roadie Joe's Bar & Grill, Salisbury

Roadie Joe's has become a landmark destination at 213 W Main St., as well as in Berlin. The restaurant is known for its tantalizing burgers, such as the "Roadie Burger" and "Mac Attack Burger."

Shenanigan's Irish Pub, Ocean City

Modern Irish-American grub pub Shenanigan's, situated at 309 Atlantic Ave. on the historic Boardwalk, is known for its Irish-inspired fare, as well as its array of certified Angus beef steak burgers.

Shotti's Point, Ocean City

Shotti's Point, situated at 3505 Coastal Highway, offers a wide selection of funky American cuisine, including handcrafted burgers with fresh toppings.

Sunset Grille, Ocean City

Dockside eatery Sunset Grille, located at 12933 Sunset Ave., is also known for its upscale American fare, which includes the "Sunset Burger" and "Hickory Burger," handmade and fresh.

Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, Ocean City

Surfin Betty’s Burger Bar, a small, blue shack at 1501 Philadelphia Ave., is known for doling out good, old-fashioned American fare, such as its wide selection of juicy, pasture-raised burgers.

