    Museum of Eastern Shore Culture gets opening date in downtown Salisbury. All to know.

    By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    Salisbury University has announced that its new Museum of Eastern Shore Culture in downtown Salisbury will open on Saturday, Nov. 2.

    Here's all to know about the big coming attraction.

    Ward Brothers carvings and much more will be on display

    The museum, located at 218 W. Main St. on the Downtown Plaza, will feature decoys by the Ward Brothers and other esteemed carvers from the SU Permanent Collection, but also much more. Opening exhibits will include contemporary works by local and SU student and faculty artists, regional Native American artifacts and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVXmC_0wFKzlfi00

    “While the collection is an important part of this museum, the story we plan to tell expands to include and embrace all regional and community traditions,” said Raye-Valion Gillette, the museum’s curator and folklife specialist. “This will be a place where residents and visitors alike can learn more about the heritage and culture of the Eastern Shore through art and companion programming.”

    Portions of the collection on display will include decoys made by Crisfield natives Lem and Steve Ward, whose decorative works are credited with elevating the practice of decoy carving to an artform. (Lem, in particular, was recognized by President Ronald Reagan and named a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow.)

    Another exhibit will feature carvings of merganser ducks created by multiple carvers from the collection.

    Halloween Happenings: Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

    Additional exhibits will focus on artists from around Eastern Shore

    Contemporary artists also will be showcased at the museum, with inaugural exhibits highlighting works by Maryland artist, historian and writer Yolanda Acree, whose collages explore themes of Black cultural identity and world-making; Eastern Shore landscape artist and SU alumnus Kenneth Brown; Susan Holt, artist, and retired instructor of fine arts and director of the Mosley Gallery at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore; and Worcester County mixed-media abstract artist Deb Rolig.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzu9T_0wFKzlfi00

    Additional opening exhibits will include student and faculty artwork from SU’s hot glass program, artifacts and interpretive panels representing the Pocomoke Indian Nation, and a sampling of quilts from the collection of SU’s Edward H. Nabb Research Center for Delmarva History and Culture.

    “Our inaugural exhibits will cover a wide portion of Eastern Shore culture that we believe visitors will find engaging,” said Alexandra Kean, museum operations coordinator. “As exhibits rotate in the future, we plan to showcase more of the collection, as well as local and regional artists, and others who have made important contributions to local heritage.”

    OC candidates debate at forum: Ocean City candidates face off at forum: Wind energy, tourism, sports complex hot topics

    What to know about visiting Museum of Eastern Shore Culture

    Museum hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Parking is available in the downtown garage (two hours free on weekdays, free all day on Saturdays). Admission to the museum is free and the public is invited.

    For more information about the Museum of Eastern Shore Culture, visit www.museumofeasternshorecultureatsu.org .

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Museum of Eastern Shore Culture gets opening date in downtown Salisbury. All to know.

