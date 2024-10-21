Open in App
    Need help with paying your power bill? Here's how SHORE UP! can help this week

    By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kteT2_0wFKp0Fg00

    SHORE UP! Inc., the community action agency for Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore and the region’s provider of energy assistance programs, will host its annual Energy Week event from Oct. 21-23.

    Here's what to know.

    Delmarva Power, Choptank Electric reps will offer bill assistance

    The event will take place at SHORE UP!’s Energy Assistance Office, located at 500 Snow Hill Road in Salisbury. Customers are encouraged to visit between Oct. 21-23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The Energy Assistance Office is located at the rear of the building, with an entrance facing Washington Street.

    Delmarva Power and Choptank Electric customers seeking help with their accounts, including bill assistance and payment arrangements, can meet with representatives in person to have their questions answered and explore available options.

    Perdue Agribusiness faces lawsuit: Perdue Agribusiness faces class action lawsuit after elevated PFAS discovered in water

    Programs available to help with power bills

    As a key provider of energy assistance in the region, SHORE UP! helps low- and moderate-income households manage electric and home heating costs, including past-due balances. The following programs are available to eligible households:

    • Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP): Offers grants to assist with home heating bills.
    • Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP): Provides financial assistance to reduce electric bills.
    • Arrearage Retirement: Helps customers with past due balances of $300 or more. This assistance is available once every five years, with special exceptions for those who received it in 2020 or 2021.
    • Utility Service Protection Program (USPP): Protects low-income households from utility shut-offs and establishes a consistent monthly payment plan.

    For more information about Energy Week or SHORE UP!'s energy assistance programs, visit www.shoreup.org or call the Energy Assistance Office at (410) 341-9634.

    Halloween events Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Need help with paying your power bill? Here's how SHORE UP! can help this week

