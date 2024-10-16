Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

    Festivals in Rehoboth Beach, Ocean city keep the shoulder season fun rolling right along

    By Roger Hillis,

    1 days ago

    This fall may end up being one for the record books judging by the number of weekend warriors visiting area beaches. This is no small part due to the shoulder season festivals, and a pair of music festivals in coastal Delaware this weekend will feature all that jazz.

    Tickets still available for multiple Rehoboth Beach jazz fest shows

    The 35th annual Rehoboth Beach Autumn Jazz Festival will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20. Four of the smooth-jazz concerts have already sold out in advance, including the annual Grand Jam (taking place Sunday afternoon at the 1,000-seat Rehoboth Beach Convention Center). However, tickets are still available for approximately a dozen shows taking place at various venues in Rehoboth, Lewes and Dewey Beach.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Xu8L_0w8mqH9j00

    A venue that will host a number of the jazz festival events as usual is the Rusty Rudder in Dewey. Multi-instrumentalist Deanna Bogart, who is a Mid-Atlantic favorite, will play afternoon and evening shows on the Rudder’s deck this weekend. She will perform at 2:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 at the door), and then return for a free show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday that will include a fireworks display over the bay.

    A similar yet unrelated festival from a different promoter is also taking place this week. The 12th annual True Blue Jazz event runs Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 16-20, at assorted venues in Rehoboth and Lewes, and places more of a focus on traditional jazz. One such act is the Roy Hargrove Big Band, which will play at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes ($60).

    Salisbury's Good Beer Festival: Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this week: All to know about epic craft beer event

    Ocean City's Fager's Island has wine fest followed up by two oyster eats

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1dNY_0w8mqH9j00

    In Ocean City, Fager’s Island will host its annual Fall Wine Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 ($80). The annual event will again include a performance by 70’s disco act Groovalicious.

    Fager’s also has tickets on sale for its two-part Shell Shocked oyster eat. The first one will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with music from Sweet Leda ($80). The second volume occurs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and will have music by Opposite Directions (also $80).

    Halloween happenings all around: Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

    Crawl Street Tavern has fun jam, reggae shows on tap in Ocean City

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJy6g_0w8mqH9j00

    Elsewhere in Ocean City, the Crawl Street Tavern has a busy music schedule on tap for the days and weeks ahead. This coming weekend will include a free concert by Denver, Colorado jam band Squeaky Feet. The group, which is touring in support of its debut album “Cause For Alarm,” will play at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

    Crawl Street also has tickets on sale now for a Thursday, Nov. 7, concert by Florida reggae quintet Kash’d Out ($20 in advance, $25 at the door). The evening will include a 7 p.m. opening set by Dale & the ZDubs.

    E-mail Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Festivals in Rehoboth Beach, Ocean city keep the shoulder season fun rolling right along

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt7 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy