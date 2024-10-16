Festivals in Rehoboth Beach, Ocean city keep the shoulder season fun rolling right along

This fall may end up being one for the record books judging by the number of weekend warriors visiting area beaches. This is no small part due to the shoulder season festivals, and a pair of music festivals in coastal Delaware this weekend will feature all that jazz.

Tickets still available for multiple Rehoboth Beach jazz fest shows

The 35th annual Rehoboth Beach Autumn Jazz Festival will take place Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20. Four of the smooth-jazz concerts have already sold out in advance, including the annual Grand Jam (taking place Sunday afternoon at the 1,000-seat Rehoboth Beach Convention Center). However, tickets are still available for approximately a dozen shows taking place at various venues in Rehoboth, Lewes and Dewey Beach.

A venue that will host a number of the jazz festival events as usual is the Rusty Rudder in Dewey. Multi-instrumentalist Deanna Bogart, who is a Mid-Atlantic favorite, will play afternoon and evening shows on the Rudder’s deck this weekend. She will perform at 2:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 at the door), and then return for a free show at 6:30 p.m. Sunday that will include a fireworks display over the bay.

A similar yet unrelated festival from a different promoter is also taking place this week. The 12th annual True Blue Jazz event runs Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 16-20, at assorted venues in Rehoboth and Lewes, and places more of a focus on traditional jazz. One such act is the Roy Hargrove Big Band, which will play at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Nassau Valley Vineyards in Lewes ($60).

Ocean City's Fager's Island has wine fest followed up by two oyster eats

In Ocean City, Fager’s Island will host its annual Fall Wine Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 ($80). The annual event will again include a performance by 70’s disco act Groovalicious.

Fager’s also has tickets on sale for its two-part Shell Shocked oyster eat. The first one will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with music from Sweet Leda ($80). The second volume occurs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and will have music by Opposite Directions (also $80).

Crawl Street Tavern has fun jam, reggae shows on tap in Ocean City

Elsewhere in Ocean City, the Crawl Street Tavern has a busy music schedule on tap for the days and weeks ahead. This coming weekend will include a free concert by Denver, Colorado jam band Squeaky Feet. The group, which is touring in support of its debut album “Cause For Alarm,” will play at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Crawl Street also has tickets on sale now for a Thursday, Nov. 7, concert by Florida reggae quintet Kash’d Out ($20 in advance, $25 at the door). The evening will include a 7 p.m. opening set by Dale & the ZDubs.

