Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this week: All to know about epic craft beer event

Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this weekend to draw craft beer lovers to Pemberton Park.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming, beer-centered event, which promises to include unlimited tastings of American craft brews, live music, tempting food and more.

SALISBURY'S INTERNATIONAL FOOD SCENE: Two new Salisbury restaurants add to city's international flair with Thai, Indian flavors

When and where is the Good Beer Festival?

The Good Beer Festival, also known as the only nighttime beer festival to take place on the Eastern Shore, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-10 p.m. at Pemberton Park in Salisbury, Maryland. The festival will continue into Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

During their time at Salisbury's Good Beer Festival, festivalgoers can partake in beer tastings from local breweries and wineries, food sampling from local vendors, and activities such as a balloon artist, keg toss, adult spelling bee, duck races and carnival beer games.

PERDUE DISCOVERS ELEVATED PFAS: Perdue announces elevated PFAS found at Salisbury AgriBusiness facility. What comes next.

Where can I buy tickets for the Good Beer Festival?

Those planning to drink alcohol at the festival must purchase a drinking ticket . Drinking tickets include unlimited samples and the option to purchase alcohol during the event. Ticket prices include $33 for early bird drinking, $43 for regular drinking and $68 for VIP.

Tickets are one day admission only, and can be redeemed on either Friday or Saturday. VIPs will have access to a separate entry to the festival, a festival pint glass, voucher for an event shirt, two pint tickets for full beer pours of their choice and special event swag.

Attendees purchasing non-drinking tickets will not be permitted to sample or purchase alcohol of any kind, regardless of their age. Non-drinking tickets are $13. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines. Additional information can be found at https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/ .

EASTERN SHORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS: Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

Festival to feature local breweries: Burnish Beer, Evo and more

Salisbury's Good Beer Festival showcases a wide variety of craft brews from across the country, including local breweries in the Local Beer Garden. Featured local breweries at this year's festival include:

Burnish Beer Co.

Big Oyster Brewery

Big Truck Farm Brewery

Cypress Roots Brewing Co.

Cape Charles Brewing Co.

Calvert Beer Co.

Dewey Beer Co.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Evolution Craft Brewing Co.

Fin City Brewing Co.

Hoop Tea

RaR Brewing

Two Maryland-based wineries, Layton's Chance and Far Eastern Shore Winery , are also set to join the festival this year. A full list of featured and domestic breweries can be found at https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/breweries

CHEF ROBERT IRVINE VISITS OCEAN CITY: 'It's just a great vibe.' Celebrity chef Robert Irvine on why he loves Ocean City and more

What else is in store at the Good Beer Festival?

Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is about more than just craft beer — it's also about live entertainment. This year's festival will feature a full lineup of live performances all Friday and Saturday long.

Friday's lineup:

Tops Cut Off (5-6 p.m.)

Calypso's Revenge (6-7:30 p.m.)

Whiskey & Randy's Good Beer Belly Contest (7:30 p.m.)

Whiskey & Randy's Adult Spelling Bee (8 p.m.)

Salt Life Band (8:30-10 p.m.)

Saturday's lineup:

Tops Cut Off (12-1 p.m.)

Barren Creek Band (1-2:30 p.m.)

Tops Cut Off (2:30-3 p.m.)

G Frequency Band (3:30-5 p.m.)

BUSINESS HAPPENINGS: Coffee lovers rejoice! New Orleans favorite coming to Salisbury, plus more business news

If you go:

WHAT: Good Beer Festival

WHEN: Oct. 18-19, 2024 (Friday, 5-10 p.m. & Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.)

WHERE: Pemberton Park in Salisbury, Md.

INFO: https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this week: All to know about epic craft beer event