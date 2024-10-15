Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

    Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this week: All to know about epic craft beer event

    By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this weekend to draw craft beer lovers to Pemberton Park.

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming, beer-centered event, which promises to include unlimited tastings of American craft brews, live music, tempting food and more.

    SALISBURY'S INTERNATIONAL FOOD SCENE: Two new Salisbury restaurants add to city's international flair with Thai, Indian flavors

    When and where is the Good Beer Festival?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duwkR_0w7I8E7W00

    The Good Beer Festival, also known as the only nighttime beer festival to take place on the Eastern Shore, will kick off on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5-10 p.m. at Pemberton Park in Salisbury, Maryland. The festival will continue into Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 5 p.m.

    During their time at Salisbury's Good Beer Festival, festivalgoers can partake in beer tastings from local breweries and wineries, food sampling from local vendors, and activities such as a balloon artist, keg toss, adult spelling bee, duck races and carnival beer games.

    PERDUE DISCOVERS ELEVATED PFAS: Perdue announces elevated PFAS found at Salisbury AgriBusiness facility. What comes next.

    Where can I buy tickets for the Good Beer Festival?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVMVT_0w7I8E7W00

    Those planning to drink alcohol at the festival must purchase a drinking ticket . Drinking tickets include unlimited samples and the option to purchase alcohol during the event. Ticket prices include $33 for early bird drinking, $43 for regular drinking and $68 for VIP.

    Tickets are one day admission only, and can be redeemed on either Friday or Saturday. VIPs will have access to a separate entry to the festival, a festival pint glass, voucher for an event shirt, two pint tickets for full beer pours of their choice and special event swag.

    Attendees purchasing non-drinking tickets will not be permitted to sample or purchase alcohol of any kind, regardless of their age. Non-drinking tickets are $13. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to avoid lines. Additional information can be found at https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/ .

    EASTERN SHORE HALLOWEEN EVENTS: Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

    Festival to feature local breweries: Burnish Beer, Evo and more

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaysO_0w7I8E7W00

    Salisbury's Good Beer Festival showcases a wide variety of craft brews from across the country, including local breweries in the Local Beer Garden. Featured local breweries at this year's festival include:

    • Burnish Beer Co.
    • Big Oyster Brewery
    • Big Truck Farm Brewery
    • Cypress Roots Brewing Co.
    • Cape Charles Brewing Co.
    • Calvert Beer Co.
    • Dewey Beer Co.
    • Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
    • Evolution Craft Brewing Co.
    • Fin City Brewing Co.
    • Hoop Tea
    • RaR Brewing

    Two Maryland-based wineries, Layton's Chance and Far Eastern Shore Winery , are also set to join the festival this year. A full list of featured and domestic breweries can be found at https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/breweries

    CHEF ROBERT IRVINE VISITS OCEAN CITY: 'It's just a great vibe.' Celebrity chef Robert Irvine on why he loves Ocean City and more

    What else is in store at the Good Beer Festival?

    Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is about more than just craft beer it's also about live entertainment. This year's festival will feature a full lineup of live performances all Friday and Saturday long.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVl4h_0w7I8E7W00

    Friday's lineup:

    • Tops Cut Off (5-6 p.m.)
    • Calypso's Revenge (6-7:30 p.m.)
    • Whiskey & Randy's Good Beer Belly Contest (7:30 p.m.)
    • Whiskey & Randy's Adult Spelling Bee (8 p.m.)
    • Salt Life Band (8:30-10 p.m.)

    Saturday's lineup:

    • Tops Cut Off (12-1 p.m.)
    • Barren Creek Band (1-2:30 p.m.)
    • Tops Cut Off (2:30-3 p.m.)
    • G Frequency Band (3:30-5 p.m.)

    BUSINESS HAPPENINGS: Coffee lovers rejoice! New Orleans favorite coming to Salisbury, plus more business news

    If you go:

    WHAT: Good Beer Festival

    WHEN: Oct. 18-19, 2024 (Friday, 5-10 p.m. & Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.)

    WHERE: Pemberton Park in Salisbury, Md.

    INFO: https://www.goodbeerfestival.org/

    Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com .

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury's Good Beer Festival is back this week: All to know about epic craft beer event

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    What Exactly Goes Into Old Bay Seasoning?
    chowhound.com1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Baltimore Ravens Fan Knocks Commanders Fan Out Cold, Police Investigating
    TMZ2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    A Wichita man’s tale of two family homes reveals unexpected barriers to saving older houses in 67214
    The KLC Journal21 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy