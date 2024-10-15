Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

    Mural honoring Frederick Douglass to be unveiled today in Salisbury. Here's when and where

    By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    The Beach to Bay Heritage Area will hold a ceremony and ribbon cutting for the newest mural in downtown Salisbury. The mural, depicting Frederick Douglass and the Wicomico County Courthouse, is located at 513 West Main St., on a Perdue Farms building.

    The ceremony and celebration will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

    As part of a larger grant-funded project, the Beach to Bay Heritage Area has been focusing on African-American heritage here on the Lower Shore. Staff member Andre Nieto Jaime researched various themes and created a survey for the community to engage in and become part of the process. The Frederick Douglass theme resonated with many.

    Frederick Douglass's historic appearance in Wicomico County

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xUvW_0w7H1Ene00

    On the evening of Feb. 24, 1880, Frederick Douglass gave a lecture based on his 1859 "Self-Made Men" speech. This was given at the newly built Wicomico County Courthouse.

    Tickets were sold for 50 cents each, with the proceeds to benefit the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, today known as the Chipman Cultural Center. The money raised was used for the restoration of the church, which was originally built in 1838, and to add a second story.

    Rosenfeld's owner looks back, and ahead: Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli looks back on past 11 years in Ocean City, and bright future ahead

    Muralist Brandon Bell already has public art in Salisbury

    Mural artist Brandon Bell and his team from We Are Limitless Studios created the design and produced the mural.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpMk2_0w7H1Ene00

    Bell and his wife, Deserea Martin, also joined forces for the "Believe" mural on East Market Street on the side of the Delmarva Veterans Builders building in Salisbury. The girl in the photo is Addison, the couple's daughter. It was completed in 2019.

    “We met Brandon at the meetings of the Salisbury Arts Alliance during the public art master planning, and he certainly has a great track record. His ability to capture the concept and create this design is really remarkable”, said Lisa Challenger, Executive Director of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area.

    “We are also extremely grateful to Perdue Farms for allowing us to use their building as a canvas for this beautiful piece of art. They were really wonderful to work with”.

    Encrypted police messages: Sheriff Lewis blasts plan for encrypted emergency communications: 'I was never consulted'

    Who will appear and speak at the Frederick Douglass mural unveiling?

    The unveiling ceremony will feature:

    • Introductory remarks by Lisa Challenger and Mindie Burgoyne
    • Remarks from Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor
    • Recognition of Brandon Bell and We are Limitless Studios, and remarks by Gary Miller, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Perdue
    • And closing remarks by Mindie Burgoyne

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Mural honoring Frederick Douglass to be unveiled today in Salisbury. Here's when and where

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    For the Kids: Truck & Tractor Day
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy