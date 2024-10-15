Mural honoring Frederick Douglass to be unveiled today in Salisbury. Here's when and where

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area will hold a ceremony and ribbon cutting for the newest mural in downtown Salisbury. The mural, depicting Frederick Douglass and the Wicomico County Courthouse, is located at 513 West Main St., on a Perdue Farms building.

The ceremony and celebration will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

As part of a larger grant-funded project, the Beach to Bay Heritage Area has been focusing on African-American heritage here on the Lower Shore. Staff member Andre Nieto Jaime researched various themes and created a survey for the community to engage in and become part of the process. The Frederick Douglass theme resonated with many.

Frederick Douglass's historic appearance in Wicomico County

On the evening of Feb. 24, 1880, Frederick Douglass gave a lecture based on his 1859 "Self-Made Men" speech. This was given at the newly built Wicomico County Courthouse.

Tickets were sold for 50 cents each, with the proceeds to benefit the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, today known as the Chipman Cultural Center. The money raised was used for the restoration of the church, which was originally built in 1838, and to add a second story.

Rosenfeld's owner looks back, and ahead: Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli looks back on past 11 years in Ocean City, and bright future ahead

Muralist Brandon Bell already has public art in Salisbury

Mural artist Brandon Bell and his team from We Are Limitless Studios created the design and produced the mural.

Bell and his wife, Deserea Martin, also joined forces for the "Believe" mural on East Market Street on the side of the Delmarva Veterans Builders building in Salisbury. The girl in the photo is Addison, the couple's daughter. It was completed in 2019.

“We met Brandon at the meetings of the Salisbury Arts Alliance during the public art master planning, and he certainly has a great track record. His ability to capture the concept and create this design is really remarkable”, said Lisa Challenger, Executive Director of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area.

“We are also extremely grateful to Perdue Farms for allowing us to use their building as a canvas for this beautiful piece of art. They were really wonderful to work with”.

Encrypted police messages: Sheriff Lewis blasts plan for encrypted emergency communications: 'I was never consulted'

Who will appear and speak at the Frederick Douglass mural unveiling?

The unveiling ceremony will feature:

Introductory remarks by Lisa Challenger and Mindie Burgoyne

Remarks from Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor

Recognition of Brandon Bell and We are Limitless Studios, and remarks by Gary Miller, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Perdue

And closing remarks by Mindie Burgoyne

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Mural honoring Frederick Douglass to be unveiled today in Salisbury. Here's when and where