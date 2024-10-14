Halloween happenings across the Eastern Shore: Your guide to this year's spooky events

Update: This story has been updated to correct the time and date for the 2024 Treat Street in Salisbury.

It's October, which means spooky season is upon us.

Here's a look at spooktacular events set to scare up some big fun along the Eastern Shore of Maryland this month.

The Halloween Night Market in Salisbury

Date & time: Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m.

The Halloween Night Market, presented by Blackwater Apothecary, will transform downtown Salisbury into a hauntingly festive celebration on Oct. 26 from 6-10 pm.

This event will feature an array of local vendors and artists, delicious food from popular eateries That Kitchen, Squeaky’s and Mad Hatter, and live musical performances by DJ Mikey J, Shredded Cheddara nd Rhythm Revival.

It’s a night for the whole community to come together and revel in spooky-season magic with costumed characters, enchanting decor and spirited energy filling the air.

Guests can explore a unique selection of local vendor booths, showcasing everything from handmade goods to witchy wares. This vibrant market promises a night of unforgettable sights, sounds, and flavors, all in celebration of Halloween.

Treat Street in Salisbury

Date & time: Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3-6 p.m.

The Salisbury Jaycees are set to host a Treat Street in downtown Salisbury on Oct. 27. During the Halloween event, both West Main and Camden Street will be closed, as well as the 3 parking spots on South Division Street across from One Plaza East. Perdue Agribusiness is this year's presenting sponsor.

Each year, Treat Street provides children with a safe trick or treat experience, where they can enjoy candy, games and fun activities at the Downtown Plaza. Those who are looking to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer should email contactus@salisburyjc.com.

TidalHealth “Trunk or Treat” in Salisbury

Date & time: Oct. 24 from 6-8 p.m.

It will be a sweet, ghoulish evening on Oct. 24, when TidalHealth’s Behavioral Health division hosts its third annual “Trunk or Treat” night on the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional campus in Salisbury from 6-8 p.m. All kids are invited, and costumes are encouraged. The rain date is set for Oct. 25.

Treat your little ones to fun in the hospital’s previous parking lot on the corner of Waverly Drive and Vine Street, where TidalHealth team members and community partners will decorate their vehicles and fill their trunks with Halloween treats for a safe, supervised and family-friendly candy collection.

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids from 6 until 8 pm or until all treats have been distributed. Parking will be available on Old Vine Street in the gravel lots directly across from the TidalHealth Foundation Giving House. No public vehicles will be allowed in the Trunk or Treat area for the safety of participants.

Joining in the fun will be mascots Sherman from the Delmarva Shorebirds and Petey the Peacock from WRDE Coast TV. The event will also feature a DJ and music, a food truck, the Heart & Sole Step Team, and Salisbury University Cheer Team. Trunk-or-treaters can also vote for the best-designed trunk.

Emmanuel Church Trunk or Treat in Salisbury

Date & time: Oct. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Church, located at 217 Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury, will host a two-hour-long walk-through event filled with family fun, food trucks, music, decorated trunks and, of course, heaps of candy on Oct. 27.

Batty Bonfire in Salisbury

Date & time: Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m.

Join the surrounding community for a "Batty Bonfire" to be held on Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at Pemberton Historical Park in Salisbury. This free, family-friendly event will feature smores, crafts and a costume contest with multiple categories. Dogs are prohibited to attend.

The Batty Bonfire will also offer live entertainment from The Folk Villains, vendors such as Grass Roots Rescue and Belle Grove Tea Co., and food from Le Daiseys Smokehouse and Eastern Shore Kettle Korn. Smores and hot chocolate will also be up for the taking.

Halloween Happening at the Salisbury Zoo

Date & time: Oct. 19 from 1-4 p.m.

Get in the Halloween spirit and follow the candy trail at the Salisbury Zoo during this Halloween Happening event, set for Oct. 19. Halloween Happening, presented by Gateway Subaru, will run from 1-4 p.m. at the zoo, which is located at 755 South Park Drive in Salisbury.

Those who purchase tickets online through six days before the event (Oct. 13) will have early entry beginning at noon. Tickets will also be for sale at the gate. Tickets are $10 for children until six days before the event, or $15 afterward and at the gate. Adult tickets are $2.

Halloween Happening is not a scary event. Kids ages 12 and under can trick-or-treat along the candy trail and partake in games. A family costume contest will be held at 3 p.m. The zoo will be closed to the public on Oct. 19 as staff prepares for and hosts these events.

Rommel Harley-Davidson Delmarva's "Trunk or Treat" in Salisbury

Date & time: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Rommel Harley-Davidson Delmarva wishes everyone a Happy Harley-Ween, and invites the surrounding community to its "Trunk or Treat" event on Oct. 26.

Decorate your ride, fill the trunk with candy, and spread the spooky spirit at Rommel Harley-Davidson in Salisbury. Bikes and cars welcome to participate.

Allen Lions Club Halloween Celebration

Date and time: Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 pm

The Allen Lions Club will hold a Halloween bonfire and drive-in movie at the Allen Community Hall beginning at 7 pm. Candy and other treats will be distributed to Trick-or-Treaters. A variety of Halloween clips and short films will be shown throughout the evening.

“Spook Out” Party in Ocean City

Date & time: Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m.

Get Ready for a spooktacular afternoon of fun, games, and frights at Ocean City Recreation and Parks' annual Halloween “Spook Out” Party on Oct. 27 at the Northside Park Ballfield.

Participants are required to bring one full bag of individually wrapped candy per child to help keep the festivities sweet and safe for all. The “Spook Out” Party will be packed with fun activities, including carnival games, a corn maze, and plenty of tasty snacks to enjoy.

Come dressed in your most creative costumes and take part in our lively costume parade. Parents and children alike can strut their stuff, with plenty of opportunities to capture the moment at various photo spots and selfie stations set up throughout the event.

No pre-registration is required for this event. The event will take place rain or shine, ensuring a ghoulishly good time for all. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the gym.

City Church's "Trunk or Treat" in Fruitland

Date & time: Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

City Church's annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 29 will include Touch-A-Truck, decorated trunks, candy, music, food by Malibu’s Beach Eats, and entertainment by Salisbury Dance Academy and the Rhythm and Roots Squad.

Please keep in mind, the event will not be held at the church. Instead, the two-hour-long "Truck or Treat" event will be held outdoors at the Fruitland Recreational Park, located at 200 South Brown Street in Fruitland.

Crown Sports Center's Trick-or-Treat Trail in Fruitland

Date & time: Oct. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

Looking for a safe and family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween? Join the Crown Sports Center in Fruitland for its Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 20. This event is open to the public and packed with Halloween fun for all ages.

Attendees can expect trick-or-treating from festive stations, fun games with prizes, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, an arcade, snacks from the on-site Strikers Café, and a costume contest.

Come dressed in your best Halloween get-up and enter the costume contest for a chance to win amazing prizes. The costume contest will have multiple categories, including kids, adults and group costumes.

TidalHealth “Trunk or Treat” in Crisfield

Date & time: Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m.

The community is invited to TidalHealth's "Truck or Treat" on Oct. 26 for some Halloween fun at TidalHealth’s Alice B. Tawes Nursing & Rehabilitation and Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living, located at 201 Hall Highway in Crisfield.

All kids are invited, and costumes are encouraged. Parents are responsible for the supervision of their children at TidalHealth’s Trunk or Treat. This event will be held outdoors from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.

Oakley's "Trunk or Treat" in Hebron

Date & time: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

Grab your best costume and join Oakley's Farm Market in Hebron for a family friendly "Trunk or Treat" event on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The Halloween fun will include music, a bonfire and trunk-or-treating.

Halloween Parade & Block Party in Snow Hill

Date & time: Oct. 26 from 5-10 p.m.

Join the town of Snow Hill for its annual Halloween parade, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26. Trophies will be awarded for best costumes. The Block Party kicks off at 5 p.m. with DJ Kay and a beer truck to benefit Downtown Snow Hill, Inc.

The Block Party will also feature a bounce house, fun-filled games, Halloween crafts, a haunted house by Club F.E.A.R., tarot card readings by Marie Valencia, face painting and Disney’s Haunted Mansion on the Pearl Street Big Screen at 7 p.m.

