In need of an extra hour of sleep? Everything to know about end of daylight saving time

Who doesn't love sleep?

Indulge in an extra hour of rest when you turn your clocks back one hour this fall.

Here's everything you need to know about the seasonal practice of daylight saving time , including when it begins, when it ends, its long history and more.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

Autumn has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, and daylight saving time will soon end.

Clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, resulting in an extra hour of sleep. That same day, both sunrise and sunset will occur about 1 hour earlier.

When does daylight saving time start in 2025?

Come springtime, clocks will "spring forward" one hour, causing individuals to lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time will begin at 3 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 9, 2025. As a result, both sunrise and sunset will occur about 1 hour later that day. Sunshine will be plentiful all summer long.

The history of daylight saving time, and when it officially began

Daylight saving time — initially referred to as "war time" — was first introduced in the United States on March 19, 1918, under the Standard Time Act. Yet, the law was only in effect for about a year and a half before it was ultimately repealed.

In February 1942, Congress implemented a law instating a national daylight saving time to help conserve fuel and promote national security and defense, hence the nickname "war time," reported the U.S. Department of Defense.

But, the law was once again repealed in 1945. For the next two decades, there were no set rules for daylight saving time, leading to much confusion across the country. It wasn't until 1966 that this finally changed.

Congress officially passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. This law implemented a uniform time and date for states to observe daylight saving time, Delmarva Now previously reported. Yet, as of today, there is still a push to stop the changing clocks.

Does every state observe daylight saving time?

Only two states, Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Nation) and Hawaii, choose not to observe daylight saving time. Instead, both states stay on standard time year round.

Likewise, a total of five U.S. territories — Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — do not observe daylight saving time.

