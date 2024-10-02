Open in App
    Delmarva supply drives organized for North Carolina flooding victims. How you can help

    By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times,

    2 days ago

    A Salisbury business and the 149 Redmens Tony Tank Tribe are now accepting donated items to take to the Asheville, N.C., area to help flooding victims of Hurricane Helene.

    Here's how you can help.

    Salisbury business collection relief supplies for flooding victims

    Patriot Auto Recycling, located at 714 Brown St. in Salisbury, is organizing a donation drive for needed items. Matt Berardicelli posted to the Salisbury, Md. locals Facebook page that the business will be accepting the following items, plus money and gift cards that will be turned into necessary relief items before shipping:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSbIz_0vrGaYVt00

    • Sports drinks (powdered packets)
    • Hydration packs (powder form)
    • Baby wipes
    • Diapers (children and adults
    • Baby formula
    • Bug spray
    • Sunscreen
    • Plastic utensils
    • Manual can openers
    • Trash bags (13-gallon or contractor bags)
    • Non-perishable food
    • Cleaning supplies
    • Plasting sheeting/tarps
    • Toothbrushes
    • Toothpaste
    • Pet food (dog and cat)
    • Hand sanitizer
    • Sanitizer wipes
    • Feminine hygiene products
    • Heavy duty work gloves
    • Socks, all sizes (unopened)

    These items will be transported to Pocomoke City, where they will be combined with more and trucked down to North Carolina.

    The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.

    Redmens Lodge in Fruitland collecting relief supplies for North Carolina

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1B82_0vrGaYVt00

    The 149 Redmens Tony Tank Tribe in Fruitland is also organizing a supply drive to aid victims of the North Carolina flooding.

    Here's what the group is collecting at its Lodge location at 103 Clyde Ave., Fruitland:

    • Canned foods: Meat, vegetables, fruit, cans with pop-top lids
    • Dry foods: Bagged or boxed, beans and pastas
    • Cleaning supplies, including laundry detergent
    • Personal hygiene products
    • First aid items
    • Pet food and treats
    • Baby supplies
    • Bottled water
    • Energy drinks.

    The Red Cross has hired a tractor trailer from to take donations to Asheville. Donations dropped off at the Lodge will be delivered to the awaiting truck Friday evening. Donations will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

    This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Delmarva supply drives organized for North Carolina flooding victims. How you can help

