Delmarva supply drives organized for North Carolina flooding victims. How you can help

A Salisbury business and the 149 Redmens Tony Tank Tribe are now accepting donated items to take to the Asheville, N.C., area to help flooding victims of Hurricane Helene.

Here's how you can help.

Salisbury business collection relief supplies for flooding victims

Patriot Auto Recycling, located at 714 Brown St. in Salisbury, is organizing a donation drive for needed items. Matt Berardicelli posted to the Salisbury, Md. locals Facebook page that the business will be accepting the following items, plus money and gift cards that will be turned into necessary relief items before shipping:

Sports drinks (powdered packets)

Hydration packs (powder form)

Baby wipes

Diapers (children and adults

Baby formula

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Plastic utensils

Manual can openers

Trash bags (13-gallon or contractor bags)

Non-perishable food

Cleaning supplies

Plasting sheeting/tarps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Pet food (dog and cat)

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizer wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Heavy duty work gloves

Socks, all sizes (unopened)

These items will be transported to Pocomoke City, where they will be combined with more and trucked down to North Carolina.

The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays.

Redmens Lodge in Fruitland collecting relief supplies for North Carolina

The 149 Redmens Tony Tank Tribe in Fruitland is also organizing a supply drive to aid victims of the North Carolina flooding.

Here's what the group is collecting at its Lodge location at 103 Clyde Ave., Fruitland:

Canned foods: Meat, vegetables, fruit, cans with pop-top lids

Dry foods: Bagged or boxed, beans and pastas

Cleaning supplies, including laundry detergent

Personal hygiene products

First aid items

Pet food and treats

Baby supplies

Bottled water

Energy drinks.

The Red Cross has hired a tractor trailer from to take donations to Asheville. Donations dropped off at the Lodge will be delivered to the awaiting truck Friday evening. Donations will be accepted until 7:30 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Delmarva supply drives organized for North Carolina flooding victims. How you can help