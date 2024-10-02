Ocean City's huge country music fest, Fager's deck parties keep beaches rocking

Last weekend saw rock ’n’ roll fans turn out to the Inlet in Ocean City en masse for the second annual Oceans Calling festival. Promoters left the stages set up for a new related event that will now shift the focus to country music.

The inaugural, two-day Country Calling festival will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5. Eric Church, Jellyroll, Tyler Childers and Lainey Wilson will be among the 25 country stars participating. The shows have sold out in advance, with about 50,000 people per day scheduled to attend.

Ticket purchasers are no doubt hoping that current weather forecasts calling for warm, sunny weather are correct. Last weekend started off soggy with rain that became torrential by the time Friday’s nighttime headliner Blink-182 closed things out.

Also in Ocean City, Fager’s Island has its last two Monday deck parties of the year on tap this month. Opposite Directions will play Oct. 7, followed by Transfuzion on Oct. 14. Both kick off at 5:30 p.m. with free admission. Fager’s also has tickets on sale now for its Fall Wine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 ($80) and the Shell Shocked oyster eat on Saturday, Nov. 2 ($80).

The Ocean City Performing Arts Center is gearing up for a weeknight music event taking place next week. Sun Records Live: The Concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 ($40, $50). Tribute performers will portray legends including Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and more.

Tickets are also on sale to see famed comedian Tracy Morgan at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 ($45, $55). Last but not least, tickets have gone on sale for the classic band WAR’s Why Can’t We Be Friends 50th Anniversary Tour at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 ($45, $55).

Lewes Blues & Brews festival debuting this weekend

In Lewes, the promoters of the seasonal Rocking the Docks concert series on the grounds of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will debut a new festival this weekend called Lewes Blues & Brews ($55). It takes place rain or shine at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and feature four bands — the Kelly Bell Band, Lower Case Blues, Sweet Leda and Skribe ($55). Children 12 and younger can attend for free.

Lewes' Room at Cedar Grove presents Grammy-winning jazz keyboardist

Another Lewes-area concert will take place Sunday, Oct. 6. The Room at Cedar Grove, located west of Midway, will present Grammy-winning jazz keyboardist Gregg Karukas at 6:30 p.m. ($45 includes dinner). He is touring in support of his first solo piano release, the Brazilian-tinged “Serenata” album.

The Room will have already hosted a sold-out event this weekend; a Friday, Oct. 4, performance by Mama’s Black Sheep is to include a jam session with members of the previously-mentioned Sweet Leda.

