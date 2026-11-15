Delmar neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re setting up a room or upgrading your space, these local finds might be just what you need.

Item: Metal queen canopy bed frame

Description: Black metal queen bed frame with canopy. Simple metal style, ready for your own mattress and bedding. Great if you’re furnishing a bedroom on a budget.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Olde Delmar, Delmar, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black gas fireplace insert

Description: Black metal fireplace insert with mesh screen and artificial logs and stones. A nice freebie if you’re looking to update the look of a fireplace area.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Olde Delmar, Delmar, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mini fridge

Description: It works. Handy for a dorm room, office, garage, or extra drinks and snacks.

Condition: Works (no other details given)

Location: Olde Delmar, Delmar, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Delmar tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.