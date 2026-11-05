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Delmar

Road work on N. Memorial Dr and Bynum Ln Nov 9–11

6 days ago
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Milling and paving will take place on N. Memorial Drive and Bynum Lane from Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11. Drivers should slow down, use care, and give road crews extra space while work is underway.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Delmar

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