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Dell Rapids

Poetry contest open to youth in Dell Rapids

4 days ago
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Young poets in Dell Rapids are invited to enter a youth poetry contest and submit their work online. Entries can be sent through the contest portal here: Submit poetry entry. More information: https://nfsps.submittable.com/submit

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dell Rapids Museum

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