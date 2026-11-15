Thick bone-in pork chops get a fast sear, then a glossy brown sugar, soy, and Dijon glaze that walks the line between sweet and savory. While the chops cook, a pan of corn-studded cornbread bakes alongside, golden at the edges and soft in the middle. Cooking the two parts separately is the quiet trick here: the pork stays juicy, the bread bakes through, and the glaze gets spooned over at exactly the right moment.

Photo by Jason Griffith

The whole dinner lands in about 45 minutes, which makes it weeknight-friendly without tasting like a shortcut. Serve it with green beans, slaw, or a simple salad and let the extra skillet sauce run over everything. Leftovers travel well, too: warm the chops gently with a splash of water and their sauce, and toast the cornbread separately so it stays crisp instead of soggy.





↓↓↓ SEE THAT GLAZE SHINE AND GET THE FULL DINNER ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE BROWN SUGAR PORK CHOPS WITH CORNBREAD RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



