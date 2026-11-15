Cubes of day-old French bread soak up a cinnamon and vanilla egg custard studded with diced apples and brown sugar, then the whole thing bakes in a single 9-by-13 dish. The top turns golden and lightly crisp while the middle stays soft and custardy, and nobody has to stand at the stove flipping individual slices. Day-old bread is doing real work here: it drinks in the custard without falling apart, and a handful of walnuts on top is optional if you want crunch. It smells like a bakery met a pie shop, in the best way. Brown sugar melts into the apples as they bake, so pockets of the casserole taste almost like pie filling.





Photo by Jason Griffith

You get two schedules to choose from. Assemble it the night before and refrigerate, then bake it in the morning while the coffee brews, or give it a short same-day soak and bake it fresh. About fifty minutes in a 350-degree oven serves eight people, which makes it a natural fit for holidays, houseguests, and slow weekend mornings. Serve it with maple syrup, a dusting of powdered sugar, and something salty alongside. Leftovers refrigerate well, reheat without drying out, and freeze for a future brunch emergency. It also scales gracefully for a crowd, and the leftovers make weekday breakfasts feel like a continuation of the weekend. No special equipment, no sink full of pans.

↓↓↓ PULL THE GOLDEN CORNER PIECE AND SEE THE SOFT CENTER ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE APPLE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST BAKE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



