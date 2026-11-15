Cooked rice, diced ham, and tender green beans disappear into a creamy mushroom sauce under a blanket of melted cheddar in this baked gratin. Nothing here is fussy: the rice and ham start out cooked, the beans get a quick head start, and the oven does the rest. A shower of buttered breadcrumbs on top turns golden and crisp while the center heats through, so every scoop has something creamy, something hearty, and a little crunch.

Photo by Jason Griffith

This is the kind of dish that quietly solves the leftover problem. That extra rice and the last of the ham become a complete meal with a salad or sliced tomatoes on the side. Assemble it ahead and bake it when the evening gets busy, then let it rest ten minutes so the scoops hold together. Leftovers reheat beautifully for lunch the next day, and a splash of milk brings the sauce right back to life.

↓↓↓ SCOOP INTO THE CREAMY CENTER AND SEE THE WHOLE GRATIN ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE HAM AND GREEN BEAN RICE GRATIN RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



