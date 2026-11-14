This skillet delivers the whole steakhouse experience without a single full steak on the table. The potatoes go in first, because they need more time than the beef: dried well and given room in the pan, they build golden, crackling edges while their centers turn fluffy. Then bite-size pieces of steak sear hard and fast, uncrowded so they brown instead of steam, and come out with the kind of crust people chase in restaurants. The garlic waits until nearly the end, which is the difference between fragrant and bitter, and butter melts into the pan juices to make a rich sauce that ties everything together. A handful of herbs over the top, and the skillet goes straight to the table.

Photo by Jason Griffith

The order of operations is the whole recipe, and it forgives a busy cook: the potatoes hold happily while the steak sears, so nothing is rushed at the same moment. Keep the pieces evenly sized so everything finishes together, and let the steak rest in the butter for a minute before serving. Steamed green beans, a crisp salad, or roasted broccoli round out the plate without competing. Leftovers store well and reheat in a hot skillet, which brings back some of the potatoes' crunch, and the format scales up for a bigger crowd as long as the searing still happens in batches. Forty-five minutes, start to finish, and it eats like a weekend dinner.

↓↓↓ HEAR THE POTATOES CRACKLE AND SEE THE STEAK SIZZLE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE GARLIC BUTTER STEAK BITES AND CRISPY POTATOES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



