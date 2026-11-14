Bite-size pieces of chicken get a seasoned cornstarch coating, a quick dip in beaten egg, and a shallow fry until the edges turn deeply golden and crisp. Cornstarch is the quiet hero here: it fries up lighter and crunchier than a heavy flour breading, which matters because of what happens next. The hot bites go straight into a sauce of honey, soy sauce, fresh garlic, brown sugar, and a splash of rice vinegar, simmered just long enough to turn sticky and glossy. The sauce clings to every craggy edge instead of pooling at the bottom of the bowl, and a finish of sesame seeds and sliced green onions makes the whole pan look like takeout, in the best possible way.

Photo by Jason Griffith

Serve the bites over rice so the extra sauce has somewhere to go, or pile them next to noodles and a crisp vegetable. The texture rules are simple: dry the chicken before coating, keep the oil properly hot, and wait until the frying is done before the sauce ever touches the pan. The chicken can be cut and coated earlier in the day for a head start, and leftovers re-crisp in a hot oven or air fryer instead of the microwave. A pinch of red pepper flakes or a drizzle of hot honey slides easily into the sauce if your table likes heat. Make the full batch either way: these have a habit of vanishing before they reach a plate.

↓↓↓ WATCH THE STICKY SAUCE CLING TO EVERY CRISPY BITE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CRISPY HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN BITES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



