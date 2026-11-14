This is the meatloaf that settles the sweet-versus-savory argument by refusing to pick a side. Ground beef is folded gently with breadcrumbs that took a short soak in milk, which keeps every slice tender instead of dense, and brown sugar and ketchup are worked right into the loaf along with finely chopped onion, garlic powder, and Worcestershire sauce. Then comes the part that makes it special: a second onion is cooked down into a glossy glaze with more ketchup and brown sugar, and it goes on toward the end of the bake. Added late, the glaze has time to set into a shiny, sweet coating without darkening or turning bitter in the oven's heat. No separate gravy, no fuss, just a loaf that comes out wearing its flavor on the outside where everyone can see it.

Photo by Jason Griffith

Serve thick slices with mashed potatoes, green beans, or roasted vegetables and dinner is handled. The gentle mixing matters more than it sounds: fold the beef in last and stop as soon as everything comes together, because an overworked loaf bakes up tight. Leftovers are half the reason to make it. Slices keep well in the refrigerator, reheat without drying out, and fry up in a skillet the next day for a sandwich that might honestly outshine the original dinner. The loaf can also be assembled ahead and baked when the evening gets busy. Whether it is a weeknight or a Sunday table, this is the kind of dependable, crowd-pleasing dinner that earns a permanent spot in the rotation.

↓↓↓ SLICE INTO THE GLAZED LOAF AND SEE THE JUICY CENTER ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE BROWN SUGAR MEATLOAF WITH ONION GLAZE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



