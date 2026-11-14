Tender pasta, sweet corn, crisp bacon, and colorful bell peppers come together beneath a creamy pesto dressing in this gathering-ready side dish. Corn adds juicy sweetness, bacon provides smoky saltiness, and peppers contribute a fresh crunch that keeps the salad from becoming uniformly soft. Pesto spreads basil and garlic through every serving, while the creamy dressing helps it cling to the pasta instead of sinking to the bottom of the bowl. Each scoop offers several textures and plenty of color. It is hearty enough to attract attention beside grilled food but fresh enough to feel appropriate for warm weather, cookouts, and outdoor lunches.

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Prepare the salad ahead and refrigerate it so the flavors have time to settle, then refresh it with extra dressing or herbs before serving. Tomatoes, chicken, Parmesan, or additional vegetables can make it more substantial. Keep some bacon aside for the top so the final bowl retains visible crunch. The recipe travels well to potlucks, picnics, barbecues, or family gatherings where ordinary macaroni salad has become predictable. Leftovers make a satisfying lunch directly from the refrigerator. Sweet corn and pesto may bring summer freshness, but bacon is the ingredient ensuring nobody mistakes this for a forgettable bowl of pasta.

↓↓↓ THE BACON IS HIDING UNDER A WHOLE BOWL OF CREAMY PESTO ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CORN BACON PESTO PASTA SALAD RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



