Juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella, and eggs create a light quiche that delivers plenty of flavor without relying on a pastry crust. The eggs bake into a fluffy, tender base while mozzarella melts throughout in creamy pockets. Tomatoes add brightness and color, and basil gives the casserole a fragrant freshness that keeps it from tasting like an ordinary egg bake. Skipping the crust makes preparation faster and allows the filling to remain the clear focus. It also creates a naturally lower-carbohydrate option that still feels complete enough for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner. The red tomatoes, green basil, and pale cheese give every slice the familiar colors and flavor balance of Caprese salad.

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Serve the quiche warm or at room temperature with fruit, salad, roasted potatoes, or toasted bread. Draining excess moisture from the tomatoes helps the eggs set properly instead of becoming watery around the center. Prepare the ingredients ahead and bake when guests are ready, or refrigerate individual slices for convenient breakfasts throughout the week. A little Parmesan, black pepper, or balsamic drizzle can add another finishing layer. The quiche also travels well to brunches and potlucks because there is no fragile crust to break. Once tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella settle into fluffy eggs, pastry begins to feel entirely optional.

↓↓↓ CUT INTO THIS CRUSTLESS QUICHE AND FIND THE MOZZARELLA INSIDE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE TOMATO BASIL MOZZARELLA QUICHE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



