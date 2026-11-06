These Apple Pie Biscuits Skip Straight to the Gooey Part

Classic apple pie is worth making when time allows, but peeling fruit, chilling dough, rolling crust, and crimping edges can turn a craving into a long project. Apple pie biscuits deliver the warm cinnamon-apple flavor in about 30 minutes. Soft biscuits bake with gooey apple filling, allowing the buttery layers to absorb the fruit and spice. A vanilla glaze runs across the top and settles into the spaces between the biscuits, creating a dessert that feels somewhere between cobbler, pull-apart bread, and shortcut pie. Every serving contains warm apple, tender pastry, and sweet glaze without requiring anyone to produce a perfect wedge. The baking dish also makes the dessert look generous and inviting, especially when the filling bubbles around the golden edges.

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Serve these biscuits for brunch, dessert, holiday mornings, or unexpected company when there is no time to build a full pie. A scoop of vanilla ice cream turns a warm portion into an especially comforting dessert, while coffee makes the glazed biscuits perfectly acceptable at breakfast. The recipe is easy to portion with a serving spoon and forgiving enough that neatness is unnecessary. Extra cinnamon or chopped nuts can add more warmth and texture, but the apple-and-vanilla combination already provides plenty of flavor. Thirty minutes after the craving begins, the kitchen can smell like apple pie and the table can hold something warm enough to make everyone forget that no traditional crust was ever rolled.

↓↓↓ THESE GOOEY APPLE PIE BISCUITS ARE READY BEFORE A CRUST COULD CHILL ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE APPLE PIE BISCUITS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



