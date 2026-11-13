Delhi’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid full-time roles are open for folks who don’t mind hands-on work and steady shifts.

Employer: Norsk Hydro (Hydro Extrusions)

Norsk Hydro (Hydro Extrusions) Location: Delhi, LA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $18.72/hour

Work in aluminium fabrication, cutting and prepping material for welding using industrial saws, press brakes, plasma tables, and more. Day shift (5am–1pm) with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, disability, life, retirement with company match, education help, bonus eligibility, and parental leave).

Employer: Lamb Weston

Location: Delhi, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $19.21/hour

Anticipated Close Date: 12/11/2026

Support plant operations by doing sanitation, line inspections, and rework on raw and finished potato products. This is a physical role (lifting up to 50 lbs, hot/cold and noisy areas) with industry-competitive benefits, 401(k) with strong company contributions, paid time off, and wellness programs.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.