🏛️ Delhi Mayor & Aldermen Meeting: Zoning, Trail, Hiring & More

🏛️ The Town of Delhi Mayor & Aldermen Meeting Preview

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen for the Town of Delhi will hold a regular public meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 5:30 PM in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 209 Broadway Street, Delhi, LA 71232. The notice was posted on November 6, 2026, at 9:00 AM.

They’ll start with prayer, pledge, roll call, and approval of the agenda, then move to business items: approving past minutes, reviewing financials, and items listed under CENLA, MML&H, and David Doughty.

Zoning will be a big topic. The Board will discuss a zoning ordinance for a proposed development by Reggie Carroll/Tequila Ventures, plus zoning at Third and Chatham Street involving Bobby Benson.

They’ll also consider a resolution about the Richland Parish Hospital Community Wellness Trail, talk about Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce membership, and look at using La-Mats Digital Occupational License (License Nova).

Under Alderman Nicholas Burgess, the agenda lists Billy Bryant Ball Park with Vernon Bruce. Under the Police Department, Chief Nathaniel R. Williams will present hiring Stonewall Jackson as a full-time police officer and Capricia Hatton as a part-time animal control officer. Public Works is also on the agenda.

The Town notes it is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Anyone needing ADA assistance is asked to contact City Hall at 318-878-3792 and describe the needed help.