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DCCC Studio Art Students Leave Lasting Legacy with Mural Project
By David Bjorkgren,12 days ago
For Lydia Kirkpatrick of Springfield, it started as a dream. Passionate about her Studio Art major at Delaware County Community College, she and her fellow art students wanted to leave a part of themselves on the College’s Marple Campus—a mural to be displayed in an area frequented by students, which would resonate with them for years to come.
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