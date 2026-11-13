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Widener University Honors Nine Faculty for Teaching, Research and Leadership Excellence
By David Bjorkgren,11 days ago
Widener University honored faculty members for distinction in civic engagement, institutional leadership, research, and innovative, distinguished teaching. Various faculty were awarded at the ceremony, held Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the University Center on the Chester campus. “The honorees we recognized this year reflect a standard of excellence that sets our...
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