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First Bank House of the Week: Garnet Valley Retreat Sits on 7 Secluded Acres With Wooded Views
By Leah Mikulich,3 days ago
Listed for $1.7 million, a contemporary home in Garnet Valley offers three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 7.46 acres of wooded property, combining luxury with natural surroundings. Located within the Garnet Valley School District, the residence features post-and-beam construction by Lindal Cedar Homes and approximately $500,000 in renovations completed by its...
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