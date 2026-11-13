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There’s Still a Chance to Register for Widener University’s Open House Happening Nov. 14
By David Bjorkgren,3 days ago
Tour the campus, explore your future major, and discover what it means to belong at Widener University during a Widener Day open house on Nov. 14 in Chester. Prospective, admitted, and incoming students and their families are invited Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 AM to 2 PM to meet faculty and current students, get financial aid guidance, and enjoy a complimentary lunch as they learn more about the campus and the Widener experience.