Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DELCO.Today

    Delaware County Native Devon Gilfillian Talks About His Musical Influences

    By David Bjorkgren,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Devon GilfillianDelaware countyPhilly music festCharlie hallEric slickMetro us

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    House of Magic Coming to Glenside Early 2025
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    West Chester University Presents The Silhouettes Nov. 2
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    Tower Investments Founder, CEO to Bring 17-Screen Riverview Theater Back to South Philadelphia
    DELCO.Today3 days ago
    With Future of Diamond Theater in North Philadelphia Uncertain, Admirers Are Racing to Save It
    DELCO.Today3 hours ago
    Rose Valley Chorus and Orchestra Sets Sail With The Pirates of Penzance
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    DCCC’s Live Music Series Presents the Jason Wolbach Group Nov. 13
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    Historic William Peters House in Chadds Ford Hits Market for First Time in Six Decades
    DELCO.Today3 days ago
    Craving Unique Pizza? Here’s Some Recommended Delaware County Shops
    DELCO.Today17 hours ago
    See Delaware County’s Lengthy List of New Restaurants This Fall
    DELCO.Today3 days ago
    Join Meri the Book Fairy for Meridian Bank’s Young Savers Reading Initiative
    DELCO.Today10 days ago
    USA Today Names Elverson-Based Gin as Best Craft Gin of 2024
    DELCO.Today3 hours ago
    Philadelphia Among Worst Traffic Cities in Nation, Makes Top Ten Worldwide
    DELCO.Today4 days ago
    Woman Literally Got in on the Ground Floor in Springfield Home Buy
    DELCO.Today18 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    How’d You Like to Make $2,500 for Eating A Wawa Gobbler?
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    After 34 Years at QVC, Former Host Takes On Scrub Daddy
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    Here Are 6 Brunch Options That Await You in Delaware County
    DELCO.Today4 days ago
    C&N Announces 2025 Calendar Contest Winners
    DELCO.Today3 days ago
    Oxford Native Stuns with 4-Chair Turn on This Season of ‘The Voice’
    DELCO.Today10 days ago
    Here’s What Villanova’s Planning With Its $75M Cabrini Campus Renovation
    DELCO.Today10 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Restaurant Critic Defends Wawa Pizza for Being Exactly What It’s Supposed to Be
    DELCO.Today2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Drexel Hill Sisters Deliver Babies on Same Day, Hours Apart
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy