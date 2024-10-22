Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DELCO.Today

    Leyla Brittan: From Storytelling Student to Published Novelist

    By Premium Prep College Counseling,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Conshohocken Italian Bakery Closing After Half a Century
    DELCO.Today7 days ago
    Decorated 12-Foot Skeleton in Springfield Has Year-Round Fans
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    National Geographic: Philadelphia Cheesesteak Origins Can be Traced to Hot Dog Cart
    DELCO.Today7 days ago
    WCU To Host Sustainability Double Feature on Oct. 16 Featuring Greg Wrenn and Zach Brown
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Wallingford Restaurant Brings French Elegance to Delaware County
    DELCO.Today9 days ago
    Swarthmore Singer Mark Shiiba Ultimately Impresses on ‘The Voice’
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Two Bucks County Brands Make List of Nation’s 400 Largest Franchises
    DELCO.Today7 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Vampire and Paranormal Museum in Doylestown: A Spooky Season Must-Visit
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Philadelphia-Based Urban Outfitters Struggles to Find Gen-Z’s Jeans Preferences
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Unlocking Your Success by Operating from Your A-Game
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Meg Saligman’s Ministry of Awe to Transform Historic Old City Bank into Interactive Art Installation
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    Philadelphia Among Worst Traffic Cities in Nation, Makes Top Ten Worldwide
    DELCO.Today10 hours ago
    GMercyU’s Voices of Gwynedd to Host Simple Gifts for Fall Cultural Event on Friday
    DELCO.Today7 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    How’d You Like to Make $2,500 for Eating A Wawa Gobbler?
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Temple University Acquires Shopping Center on North Broad Street for $8.2 Million
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Prepare for a STEM Career with WilmU’s New Biotechnology and Forensic Science Certificates
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    House of Magic Coming to Glenside Early 2025
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Here’s What Villanova’s Planning With Its $75M Cabrini Campus Renovation
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    The Immaculata Symphony Presents Fall Concert Featuring the Music of Brahms
    DELCO.Today23 hours ago
    Penn State Great Valley Shares Highlights from the Global Careers Institute for Grad Students
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Oxford Native Stuns with 4-Chair Turn on This Season of ‘The Voice’
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    John Heinz Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Hosts ‘Ethical’ Deer Hunts
    DELCO.Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy