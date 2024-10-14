Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DELCO.Today

    Philadelphia Regional Port Authority Unveils New 15-Year Plan to Grow, Add Jobs, and Increase Revenue

    By Jensen Toussaint,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Charles Clisby
    1d ago
    The only jobs they create are patronage ones
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Unlocking Your Success by Operating from Your A-Game
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Washington Post: Kennett Square Leads Nation’s Mushroom Production Amid Industry Boom
    DELCO.Today7 days ago
    Delaware County Close to Losing 1 of Only 2 Family Homeless Shelters
    DELCO.Today6 days ago
    WCU To Host Sustainability Double Feature on Oct. 16 Featuring Greg Wrenn and Zach Brown
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    DCCC Hosts Fall Open House Events in Delaware and Chester Counties in October
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Yeadon Warehouse’s Value Is Up 41 Percent From Two Years Ago
    DELCO.Today8 days ago
    Are You a Business Owner Whose Bank Is Dropping the Ball? Firstrust Bank Urges You to Throw the Challenge Flag
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    When Wawa Arrives in Kentucky, It’s Bringing Along 1,400 Jobs
    DELCO.Today1 day ago
    Bucks County Couple Find Perfect Vacation Sanctuary for Entire Family in Ocean City Beach Home
    DELCO.Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post39 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy