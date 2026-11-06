📅 DVHS bulletin: food drive, blood drive, sports & jobs

📅 DVHS Media Center, Food Drive, Sports & Events Update

Delaware Valley High School’s daily bulletin for Friday, November 6, 2026 covers schedule changes, events, and student opportunities.

The Media Center is closed periods 1–7 for training. Students should not be sent to use the desktops, but the copy machine and printers are still available.

Clubs and meetings:

Interact Club meets Monday, 11/9 after school until 4:30 .

meets . Model UN will hold its first meeting Monday, November 9 in room R17 until 4:30. Students with questions can talk to Mr. Nielsen or Mrs. Decker.

Events and fundraisers:

The DV Boys Basketball Tournament is on Thursday, November 12 from 3:00–4:30 pm in the high school gym . Teams have 3–4 players , teachers may join, and it costs $5 per player . It is a fundraiser for the boys’ basketball team . Students can register by scanning the QR code on flyers in the hallway or on social media.

is on in the . Teams have , teachers may join, and it costs . It is a . Students can register by scanning the on flyers in the hallway or on social media. SAAC will host an after-school volleyball game to support the Student Council canned food drive on Friday, November 13 at 3:00 pm in the freshman gym. Entry is $5 or any canned, non-perishable food item. Proceeds will support local food pantries.

The annual Thanksgiving Food Drive has started. Each homeroom has a collection box for non-perishable food and commonly used toiletries to help local families in need. Donations will be collected all through November. On Tuesday, November 24, boxes will be picked up, and homerooms with the most items will get a breakfast party from Student Council.

The school blood drive is on November 12. There are many open appointments. Students are asked to stop by the Nurses’ Office today to pick up forms and sign up.

Tutoring:

Peer Math Tutoring meets Wednesdays in room D4 .

meets . Algebra Keystone Re-Taker’s Tutoring meets Wednesdays in room D6.

Sports schedule:

Varsity Cross Country will compete at States at Big Springs High School as an away event, departing at 8:00 ; start time is to be announced . This includes Saturday .

will compete at as an away event, departing at ; start time is . This includes . On Sunday , Varsity Cheerleading will travel to the UCA Pocono Regional at Mohegan Sun Arena , departing at 1:00 ; start time to be announced .

, will travel to the , departing at ; start time . JV Cheerleading will also compete at the UCA Pocono Regional at Mohegan Sun Arena, departing at 7:00 am; start time to be announced.

Recent team highlights:

Esports won 3–0 against Lyme Central School in Marvel Rivals . Amari Bautista earned MVP with 44 kills, 16 deaths, and 30 assists . Nick Bartomeo earned MVP with 31 kills and 4 deaths .

won against in . earned MVP with . earned MVP with . Girls’ Varsity Volleyball won the Subregional championship against Williamsport. Makayley Hughes had 13 service points, 11 digs, and 23 assists. Cece Dickerson had 8 service points, 10 kills, and 7 kills (as listed). The team will move on to the first round of states next week.

General info:

This is Marking Period 1 of 4 , Student Day 52 of 180 .

, . Snow Days Used: 0 of 7; FID Used: 0.

Job resources are posted outside the 11/12 Guidance office. Students can also look at http://www.pikepa.org/employment.html, https://www.monster.com/, and http://www.dol.gov/ for opportunities.