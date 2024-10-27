Serafin Four Seasons is time for renewal, reinvention for chamber ensemble

Creativity is unstoppable.

The drive to make and share music motivates me and my Serafin Ensemble colleagues to bring more to audiences in the greater Delaware Valley. We are energized by our passion for the beauty and scope of the masterworks that we are privileged to prepare and perform. We thrive on engaging with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, and augment our performance activities with education outreach, “informances” and special projects.

The core of Serafin’s purpose remains the performance of varied unconducted works for up to eight players. Drawing from the rich trove of chamber music repertoire, and with a roster that includes vast body of masterworks strings, piano, harpsichord, flute, oboe, clarinet, French horn and voice, we are able to present a broad expanse of repertoire from the Baroque Era to today. We are joined by colleagues from time to time to broaden the variety of our programming even more.

This is a time of exciting redirection for Serafin Ensemble. We embark upon new paths to greater engagement with audiences, students, partners, patrons, colleagues, and other arts and culture entities.

Serafin Four Seasons highlights our return to stages in Delaware and beyond, emphasizing the year-round performances that started with a mid-September concert at Grace United Methodist Church, our new home base.

Bringing great chamber music to the Brandywine Valley, the Serafins will travel through the seasons ahead with Friday evening concerts at Grace in September, November, April, and May, and culminating with Serafin Summer Music 2025, in June. New and renewed partners, venues, and presenters team up with Serafin throughout the year to offer varied listening and participatory experiences.

We have been warmly welcomed to the beautiful location at Grace, where we have carried out special projects each of the past two seasons. Grace’s attributes include a fine grand piano, a lovely harpsichord, an organ, and a performance space with resonant acoustics and a peacefully pleasing ambience. The added convenience of plentiful, free, on-site parking and the graciousness of the clergy and staff make this an ideal location for a season-spanning series.

Serafin Four Seasons also brings renewal of the soirée series at Stonegates – following full house successes of the initial four Serafin concerts there last spring. These are short, specially themed concerts, open to the public, each followed by a sumptuous reception created by their acclaimed chef.

My Serafin colleagues are marvelous collaborative artists - highly creative and thoughtful musicians, gifted with passion for music and trained at the world’s finest music schools. All have international performance backgrounds and combine their varied concert activities with instructional roles. The 17th Serafin roster artists are avid communicators, and we now incorporate more educational outreach, following on the Serafin Master Classes that were initiated in our former association with The Music School of Delaware.

As an independent and autonomous entity, the musicians of Serafin ensemble will offer master classes and coaching for area students, and young audience and family concerts.

Working with young musicians at Cab Calloway School of the Arts is just one of a number of relationships that provide opportunities for the Serafins to deepen community engagement in the arts, and connect as part of the fabric of the arts ecosystem in Delaware. Serafin visits Cab Calloway and supports the students’ work with the strings program director, Julie Murphy, an accomplished teacher and musician. Repeated coachings with Serafin will give an extra boost in preparing a challenging program for their spring concert. Working together with other schools, we hope to contribute similarly to the important work teachers carry out in such settings.

If variety is the spice of life, the Serafins are “well-seasoned” in every respect – experienced performers, varied instrumentation with access to a vast repertoire, an array of venues and partners, and a multitude of activities for many types of audiences.

We invite people to join us for all that is in store this season, and look forward to seeing our friends, our fans, and newcomers at performances this year. We are excited to deepen, and to make new connections with arts and culture partners, with patrons, and with students, families, teachers, and others in communities throughout our region.

2024-2025 brings more opportunities than ever to explore and be immersed in creativity and the world of chamber music. Come on along – we welcome you!

Information at serafinensemble.org .

Kate Ransom, violinist, is artistic director of Serafin Ensemble .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Serafin Four Seasons is time for renewal, reinvention for chamber ensemble