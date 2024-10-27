Open in App
    Send us photos of your carved pumpkins, Halloween costumes and decorated homes this year

    By Krys'tal Griffin, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Twelve-foot skeletons. Inflatable witches and ghouls. Jack-o'-lanterns with razor-sharp smiles.

    There are plenty of ghoulish and spooky sights to be seen in Delaware this Halloween, and we want you to show us what tricks you’ve got up your sleeve.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeZjX_0wO2mRSb00

    From frightening costumes to decorated houses to painted and carved pumpkins, we’re eager to see how Delaware has chosen to celebrate and decorate for Halloween this year.

    Please submit photos of your seasonal outfits (pets, too!) and decor to be featured in a Delaware Online/The News Journal gallery.

    Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Send us photos of your carved pumpkins, Halloween costumes and decorated homes this year

