Can squirrels or persimmons predict what winter will be like? Here's what we know

There are many different methods to predict the weather.

Meteorologists will use science, historical data, satellite images and radar to predict the weather. However, there are other ways to tell what's coming this winter.

Ask anyone in the Snow Belt what winter will be like and you'll hear, "Well, last year was mild so we're due for a bad one this year." You'll also hear people talk about bunions and joint pain and say the storms are on the horizon.

Here's a look at several unscientific ways to determine the weather and whether they're accurate.

Halo around the sun or moon

If there is a halo around the sun or moon, it will rain or snow. According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center , there's some science and truth behind this folklore. Halos are optical phenomena caused when light refracts off ice crystals in high cirrus clouds in the upper atmosphere. When there is water vapor in the atmosphere, it increases the risk of precipitation.

Woolly bear caterpillar stripes

The legend states that wolly bear caterpillars can predict how harsh winter will be based on the marking on the caterpillar. If the caterpillars have long black bands winter will be severe. If the caterpillar has brown bands, a mild winter will occur.

It sounds good, but the colors of the caterpillar have more to do with the caterpillar itself. It's not an indicator of anything related to the weather.

Persimmons seeds

According to the Farmers' Almanac , the seed of the persimmon can determine what the climate will be like in the area it was grown. If you cut through a persimmon and the seed looks like a knife, you will have a cold winter that cuts through you like a knife. If it's shaped like a spoon, there will be a lot of snow. If the seed looks like a fork, you'll have a mild winter.

There is no scientific proof that this is accurate, but according to the University of Florida , the Jefferson County Extension office in Missouri checked seeds in the fall, re cording the shapes inside the seed and comparing them with the winter that followed. They have a success rate of 13 out of 17 years.

Squirrels nesting habits

Legend says the more frantically a squirrel gathers nuts means a harsh winter.

There is no scientific proof of this idea. The size and amount of nuts falling to the ground depend on the trees and the growing season. It is not an indicator of the coming winter.

Also, what if the squirrel is hungry or there's a larger harvest of acorns and it is trying to get as many as it can?

Heavy fruit trees

According to Successful Farming.com , if fruit trees produce more fruit than usual, a harsh winter will occur. The heavy amount of fruit will help animals sustain themselves during the winter. Also, the increase in fruit means more seeds will be dispersed, guaranteeing the species' survival.

However, according to the National Institutes of Health , the factors in the size of fruit are seed size, tree size, soil nutrient availability, and crowding from neighboring trees. So a bountiful fruit harvest is an indicator of good growing practices, not a harsh winter.

