Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware Online | The News Journal

    Can squirrels or persimmons predict what winter will be like? Here's what we know

    By Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fERu9_0wMzjFCc00

    There are many different methods to predict the weather.

    Meteorologists will use science, historical data, satellite images and radar to predict the weather. However, there are other ways to tell what's coming this winter.

    Ask anyone in the Snow Belt what winter will be like and you'll hear, "Well, last year was mild so we're due for a bad one this year." You'll also hear people talk about bunions and joint pain and say the storms are on the horizon.

    Here's a look at several unscientific ways to determine the weather and whether they're accurate.

    Halo around the sun or moon

    If there is a halo around the sun or moon, it will rain or snow. According to the Northeast Regional Climate Center , there's some science and truth behind this folklore. Halos are optical phenomena caused when light refracts off ice crystals in high cirrus clouds in the upper atmosphere. When there is water vapor in the atmosphere, it increases the risk of precipitation.

    Woolly bear caterpillar stripes

    The legend states that wolly bear caterpillars can predict how harsh winter will be based on the marking on the caterpillar. If the caterpillars have long black bands winter will be severe. If the caterpillar has brown bands, a mild winter will occur.

    It sounds good, but the colors of the caterpillar have more to do with the caterpillar itself. It's not an indicator of anything related to the weather.

    Will Delaware see another mild winter?: See the AccuWeather forecast for 2024-2025

    Persimmons seeds

    According to the Farmers' Almanac , the seed of the persimmon can determine what the climate will be like in the area it was grown. If you cut through a persimmon and the seed looks like a knife, you will have a cold winter that cuts through you like a knife. If it's shaped like a spoon, there will be a lot of snow. If the seed looks like a fork, you'll have a mild winter.

    There is no scientific proof that this is accurate, but according to the University of Florida , the Jefferson County Extension office in Missouri checked seeds in the fall, re cording the shapes inside the seed and comparing them with the winter that followed. They have a success rate of 13 out of 17 years.

    Squirrels nesting habits

    Legend says the more frantically a squirrel gathers nuts means a harsh winter.

    There is no scientific proof of this idea. The size and amount of nuts falling to the ground depend on the trees and the growing season. It is not an indicator of the coming winter.

    Also, what if the squirrel is hungry or there's a larger harvest of acorns and it is trying to get as many as it can?

    Heavy fruit trees

    According to Successful Farming.com , if fruit trees produce more fruit than usual, a harsh winter will occur. The heavy amount of fruit will help animals sustain themselves during the winter. Also, the increase in fruit means more seeds will be dispersed, guaranteeing the species' survival.

    However, according to the National Institutes of Health , the factors in the size of fruit are seed size, tree size, soil nutrient availability, and crowding from neighboring trees. So a bountiful fruit harvest is an indicator of good growing practices, not a harsh winter.

    This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Can squirrels or persimmons predict what winter will be like? Here's what we know

    Related Search

    Jefferson CountyWinter weather forecastingSquirrels and winterFolklore and weatherSnow beltDelaware news Journal

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    What Really Happened at the Controversial Rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939?
    American History Central9 minutes ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Listeria symptoms; did you eat something bad or just feeling bad?
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Cuban missile crisis, Phillies champs, radio scare: News Journal archives, Oct. 27-Nov. 2
    Delaware Online | The News Journal2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy