A deer in the headlights: How to stay safe during white-tailed deer mating season

This fall, the biggest danger on the road is white-tailed deer – as in deer, plural.

An annual event, white-tailed deer mating season – otherwise known as the rut – it’s the time of year when male deer, or bucks, are solely focused on wooing and breeding with female deer, or does.

And now, with the days growing shorter, many organizations – including the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, the state Office of Highway Safety and even AAA – are warning drivers to be wary as the rut unfolds – because the consequences, they explain, could turn deadly fast.

The Office of Highway Safety found that over 1,600 motor vehicle crashes reported in 2023 involved deer, with recent data showing that there have already been more than 830 deer-related crashes this year alone.

More: Deer-mating season is here: How to prevent deer collisions, what to do if it happens

Here’s how you can keep yourselves safe on the road.

Be in the know

First things first: know the basics.

White-tailed deer mating season typically lasts from mid- to late October and into December, with many deer making an appearance around dawn and dusk – also one of the busiest times on the road for drivers.

And because bucks are so focused on securing a mate before winter, as DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist Sam Millman explained, they tend to focus little on anything else.

“Spurred by the rut, bucks chasing does will repeatedly cross Delaware roadways without any instincts telling them not to go there, and creating a hazard for motorists,” Millman said.

Deer also usually travel in groups, meaning that, if you see one close to the road, chances are, there will be more.And you will notice them right away.

In the First State, the average white-tailed deer weighs roughly 140 pounds, larger bucks can weigh up to more than 200 pounds, according to the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.

This means that a roadway crash involving a deer can not only cause significant – and expensive – damage but also can put a driver and their passengers’ lives at risk, as well as those in other vehicles.

Creepy crawlers: Dangerous animals in Delaware

But it doesn’t have to be like this.

What to do on the road

If you’re gearing up to drive during rut-related hours, here are a few things to keep in mind, according to several state agencies:

Be sure to wear your seat belt – not just during mating season, but at all times – to avoid injury in a crash.

– not just during mating season, but at all times – to avoid injury in a crash. If you’re driving any time from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., take your time and drive slower .

. Turn on your headlights if you’re on the road at dusk or dawn, and be sure to scan the roadway for signs of any deer on the side of or in the road ahead of you.

if you’re on the road at dusk or dawn, and be sure to for signs of any deer on the side of or in the road ahead of you. If there’s no oncoming traffic heading your way, switch on your high beams – this reflects the eyes of any wandering deer.

– this reflects the eyes of any wandering deer. Stay vigilant and be aware of any and all distractions while on the road. This can be using your cellphone or eating while driving, among other things .

of any and all distractions while on the road. This can be using your cellphone or eating while driving, among other things . Keep an eye out for "Deer Crossing" signs – these mark areas where deer commonly cut across during the rut. (While on these roads, it is strongly recommended that you slow down and proceed with caution.)

– these mark areas where deer commonly cut across during the rut. (While on these roads, it is strongly recommended that you slow down and proceed with caution.) Should you see a deer in your path, slow down . Then, honk your horn with a long, single blast to scare them off.

. Then, with a long, single blast to scare them off. Just as important, do not swerve your car to avoid hitting a deer – instead, gently hit the brakes and stay in your lane. Swerving can potentially result in you hitting another vehicle, losing control of your car or crashing into another road obstacle – the latter of which can be more serious than a deer-on-car collision.

to avoid hitting a deer – instead, gently hit the brakes and stay in your lane. Swerving can potentially result in you hitting another vehicle, losing control of your car or crashing into another road obstacle – the latter of which can be more serious than a deer-on-car collision. Avoid relying on devices such as deer fences or whistles to frighten them, as they have not proved to help reduce deer-related crashes.

In the event of a crash

If you hit a deer, stay calm, move to the side of the road – hazard lights on – and immediately call 911 for assistance.

It is recommended that people should not get close to or try to touch the animal, even if it is hurt. Doing so, many say, may cause even the most well-intentioned person serious injury to themselves or others.

While the rut may last for a few months, white-tailed deer can pose a serious roadway threat any time during the year – so be sure to stay attentive at all times.

“While these precautions can’t guarantee you’ll avoid a collision, they can significantly enhance your safety and reduce potential damage to your vehicle,” Lt. India Sturgis, who serves as the director of public information for the Delaware Police Department, said in a statement.

Olivia Montes covers state government and community impact for Delaware Online/The News Journal. Reach her at omontes@delawareonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: A deer in the headlights: How to stay safe during white-tailed deer mating season