Opinion: Delaware should elect Matt Meyer as our next governor | Editorial

The Delaware electorate weathered a bruising gubernatorial primary season — one that saw three candidates in each party vie for nominations. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer emerged as the Democratic nominee, while the Republican mantle was captured by state House Minority Leader Mike Ramone.

Meyer and Ramone each offer different visions for Delaware and both offer platforms marked by considerable ambition and smart policy stances. Meyer, of course, has campaigned as a Dover outsider who hopes to arrive in the capital to drive an agenda that will require considerable coalition building he says he can muster. Ramone, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a champion of an earlier, more bipartisan Delaware where politics were marked by compromise and a civility we all badly miss.

The News Journal and DelawareOnline.com Editorial Board met with both candidates this week in advance of the start of early voting — First State voters may begin casting their ballots on Friday, Oct. 25 and may do so at select polling locations through Sunday, Nov. 3 — and, broadly, we were impressed by both candidates’ commitment to wanting to tackle the issues before our state.

That said, we believe the best path forward is to look toward a future led by Meyer, whom we believe has the capacity to make real difference for Delawareans and real impact on the frustratingly slow — and too often, opaque — culture in Dover. We endorse Meyer.

What Meyer said

As he did in our conversation before the September primary, Meyer again pledged to reconstruct Delaware’s mechanisms for education funding, to expand access to child care and affordable housing. He said he would support the creation of a state inspector general’s office to improve government transparency.

He pointed to his accomplishments as county executive, too, as a guide for how he would work as Delaware’s governor. Citing his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its delivery of a tax cut and its investment in the New Castle County Hope Center, Meyer said he hoped to execute his agenda for the state in similar fashion.

Again, given that Meyer has not served in the General Assembly or in a gubernatorial administration, we asked about his capacity to build coalitions to deliver on progress. He pointed to the work he faced early in his term as county executive to win over the New Castle County Council and said that he would work with leaders in both the House and state Senate to build relationships that he said would drive compromise.

We were also taken by Meyer’s observation that Delaware’s working class feel increasingly alienated by politics and government alike.

“Across the state, working people are feeling threatened like never in my lifetime,” Meyer said. “I think they’re being threatened by an economy where … there’s a small number of people who are multimillionaires and billionaires and a larger number of people who are driving an Uber or working at an Amazon warehouse as the only way to make ends meet.”

The economic divide, Meyer argued, has to be bridged by “policies that deliver in meaningful ways” and said his administration would govern through an understanding of how Delaware’s working class needs support.

“We have to, as a government, stand and deliver and deliver to everyone,” Meyer said.

We will hold you to that, County Executive.

What Ramone said

Mike Ramone, the Republican nominee, remains a healthy reminder of what the Republican Party in Delaware, across the region and, indeed, our country once was. In our conversation, Ramone did not mention his party’s presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump. Nor did he hide from his positions on womens’ and reproductive rights, as some moderate Republicans have tried to do here in Delaware and beyond in this election cycle.

“We’re not going into toxicity,” Ramone told us, explaining that, if elected, he wants to govern through compromise — referring to his oft-repeated adage that he is “Delaware Yellow,” and not red or blue.

Ramone spoke about his years of experience in Dover, billing himself as a Republican who has been more than willing to reach across the aisle to work with Democrats in the majority. He pledged to build a bipartisan cabinet that would reflect the first state’s ample diversity.

On policy, Ramone has reasonable positions on education funding, housing, choice and the need for greater transparency in state government. He, too, supports the creation of a state inspector general’s office.

That said, Ramone, in our view, would likely preside over a more-of-the-same period in Dover that Delawareans should not tolerate. We salute his candidacy, but believe the better path forward for the First State would come on Meyer’s watch as governor.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Opinion: Delaware should elect Matt Meyer as our next governor | Editorial